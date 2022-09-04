Rafael Nadal cruises past Gasquet to reach fourth round of US Open in New York

By Chris King • 04 September 2022 • 5:03

Image of Rafael Nadal at the US Open. Credit: [email protected]

Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal disposed of Richard Gasquet in straight sets in New York to move into the fourth round of the US Open.

Rafael Nadal cruised into the fourth round of the US Open in the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday, September 3, after a crushing 6-0 6-1 7-5 straight-sets victory over Richard Gasquet. The Spaniard has now played Gasquet 18 times without loss. The second seed took two hours and 17 minutes to dispose of his French opponent.

Fired up 🔥@RafaelNadal captures his 30th night win on Ashe after taking out Gasquet 6-0, 6-1, 7-5.@usopen | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/1uzudf2loR — ATP Tour (@atptour) September 4, 2022

In his previous two matches against Fognini and Rinky Hijikata, he had lost the opening sets, but Nadal was totally unplayable for the first two sets of this match. His ruthless attitude saw him produce a 78 per cent rate of first-serve points, hitting 35 winners. He also converted three of six break points in a sublime display of tennis skills.

Gasquet managed a brief comeback in the third set but it was short-lived, as Nadal pulled out all the stops. The Spanish legend will now face Frances Tiafoe, the American No22 seed, in the next round.

Playing lights out! 🔥 @FTiafoe knocks out Schwartzman 7-6(7), 6-4, 6-4 to advance to the last 16 in NY! @usopen | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/zMTVcHe7f6 — ATP Tour (@atptour) September 3, 2022

With the 2022 Australian and French Open titles safely in the bag, Nadal can forge ahead in his quest to become the greatest men’s singles champion of all time. He already has four US open trophies during his illustrious career. Missing out on Wimbledon in July through injury, his participation in New York had been in the balance leading up to the tournament.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.