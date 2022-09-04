Rishi Sunak might race to California if he loses Tory leadership race

By Annie Dabb • 04 September 2022 • 14:35

Image - Rishi Sunak: Shag 7799/shutterstock

Ex-chancellor Rishi Sunak has been deliberately ambivalent about the possibility that he might return to California if he loses Prime Minister race against Foreign Secretary rival Liz Truss.

The leadership race will come to an end tomorrow 5th September when the new Prime Minister will be announced at lunchtime, although Truss’s head in the polls gives her a significant advantage of 59% against Sunak’s 32%, as reported by The Guardian.

Alongside Sunak and Truss as prime-ministerial candidates, the Downing Street cat Larry has thrown his “collar in the ring” to object against “160,000 Tories” choosing for “67 million people” according to his website larry4leader.com

Sunak has vowed to the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg that he will “stay as a Member of Parliament”, and has claimed that he would love to keep representing Richmond in north Yorkshire for “as long as they’ll have me.”

However, the Southampton born Conservative candidate has not ruled out returning to California with his heiress wide Akshata Murthy where the couple own a home.

Sunak claimed it would be “presumptuous” for him to say whether or not he would stand in the next election and when asked if he would run for leadership again, he confessed that he thinks his “job now is just to support a Conservative government.”, as reported by The Mirror.