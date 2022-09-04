Russia claims over 50 Pentagon-controlled biological laboratories are located near its borders

By Chris King • 04 September 2022 • 4:23

Image of a scientists in a laboratory. Credit: Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock.com

Russia’s Defence Ministry has claimed there are over 50 Pentagon-controlled biological laboratories located in close proximity to the borders of Russia.

Russia’s Defence Ministry claimed on Saturday, September 3, that there are over 50 Pentagon-controlled biological laboratories located in close proximity to the borders of Russia. They added that according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, a total of 336 biolabs are located in 30 countries worldwide.

⚡️ Russia's Defence Ministry: There are over 50 Pentagon-controlled biological laboratories located in close proximity to the borders of Russia. And according to MFA of China, 336 biolabs in 30 countries in total. 🔗 https://t.co/WD0HWKeiHC pic.twitter.com/x7pIQVcOnf — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) September 3, 2022

These strong accusations come just before the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC) is due to take place. It will be held in Geneva, Switzerland, from September 5-9. The Russian Federation has announced its intention of holding a consultative meeting of the member States of the Convention on the Prohibition of Biological and Toxin Weapons.

This will be hosted in the upcoming week during which Russia wants to denounce non-compliance with the obligations of the USA and Ukraine within the abovementioned international treaty. The event will include the presentation of documentary evidence of the violation of articles I and IV within the convention on their part.

Since 2010, Russian officials claim that territories bordering Ukraine have recorded an increase in the incidence of brucellosis, Congo-Crimean fever, West Nile fever, and African swine fever. As it points out, these are contagious diseases untypical for this part of the world.

As a responsible party to the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC), Russia insists it is fully aware of the full range of threats associated with the possible consequences of its violation during the works performed in Ukrainian bio laboratories. Moscow claims to have received information about U.S.-sponsored biological research conducted in Ukraine.

They say a decree passed by the Ministry of Healthcare of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, for the emergency destruction of pathogen collections only served to reinforce their concerns about the possible violation of articles I and IV within the BTWC requirements in the Pentagon-commissioned work.

These obtained materials have served as a basis for the Russian Federation’s investigation of U.S. biological activities in the territory of Ukraine. According to Moscow, the U.S. has spent over $250 million on biological programs in Ukraine.

Research in Ukrainian bio laboratories was allegedly carried out in accordance with the 2005 agreement ‘On cooperation in the field of prevention of the spread of pathogens, technologies and knowledge that can be used in the development of biological weapons’. This was an agreement made between the U.S. military department and the Ministry of Healthcare of Ukraine.

The work was coordinated by the Defense Threat Reduction Agency of the U.S. Department of Defence (DTRA) they claim. All the research was allegedly conducted under conditions of secrecy with limited access of Ukrainian professionals to information and premises.

In what Russia claims is an attempt to withdraw this office, the U.S. administration has apparently transferred the functions of the customer of military-biological programs in the Central Asian region to civilian specialised organisations. Moscow claims the activities of these programs are the subject of an international investigation.

According to the information Russia received, the subsequent work of these programs will be under the control of the U.S. Navy, which they say is the most closed structure. The Pentagon intends to transfer unfinished programs in Ukraine as soon as possible to other post-Soviet countries, as well as to Eastern European states such as Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, and some Baltic countries, the Russians claimed.

Moscow also pointed out that expanding the network of bio-laboratories – which can be used to create and store components of biological weapons – poses a threat to the military security of the Russian Federation.

Unlike the nuclear weapons the U.S. deploys on the territory of NATO partner countries, the Alliance’s similar policy in the biological sphere would allow it to approach Russia’s borders uncontrolled.

The full information that Russia intends to present to the Convention on the Prohibition of Biological and Toxin Weapons can be read here.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.