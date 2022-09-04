By Matthew Roscoe • 04 September 2022 • 7:49

Russia accused of using outdated S-300 anti-aircraft-guided missiles in Ukraine. Image: Andrey 69/Shutterstock.com

IT appears that Russia are now using outdated S-300 anti-aircraft-guided missiles in Ukraine and they seem to be faltering, according to the Ukrainian military.

“Due to the lack of high-precision weapons, the enemy began to use outdated S-300 anti-aircraft-guided missiles more often,” an Operational report from the General Staff of Ukraine said on Sunday, September 4.

“More than 500 such missiles were launched on the territory of Ukraine, some of which did not reach the target,” it read.

“The occupiers have several thousand such missiles, but most of them are unsuitable for application.”

⚡️ Operational report of the General Staff of the AFU: Due to the lack of high-precision weapons, Russians began to use outdated S-300 anti-aircraft-guided missiles. — Flash (@Flash43191300) September 4, 2022

One person on Twitter wrote: “I guess that answers the question, what the air defence is doing…”

I guess that answers the question, what the air defence is doing… — Lukas Skukalek (@lmasdf1991) September 4, 2022

Towards the end of last month, it was announced that 28 railcars with anti-aircraft guided missiles for the S-300 air defence systems were making their way from Ulan-Ude (Buryatia, Russia) to the border with Ukraine.

They arrived at the border around August 20, according to Ukraine’s Centre for Strategic Comm.

In its latest update, the General Staff of Ukraine also said: “Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has launched more than 10 missiles and more than 24 airstrikes on military and civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine.

“In particular, civilian infrastructure was affected in the areas of Peremoha, Husarivka, Novomykhailivka, and Bilohirya settlements.”

It added: “During the day, in order to support the actions of the ground groups, the aviation of the Defense Forces carried out six strikes aimed at destroying the enemy’s manpower, combat and special equipment, means of radio-electronic warfare, air defence and logistical support facilities. Information on losses is being clarified.”

This is not the first time Ukraine has mocked Russia for using outdated equipment during the invasion.

On Thursday, June 9, Ukraine mocked Putin’s army for using ‘ammunition made in the 50s’ as Soviet mines were spotted in a military convoy arriving in the occupied Kherson region.

That came after Russia was caught using 50-year-old T-62 tanks in Melitopol.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.