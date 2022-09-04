Sad day as Bristol Zoo closes its doors for the final time after 186 years

By Chris King • 04 September 2022 • 0:20

Image of Bristol Zoo Gardens. Credit: Google maps - Allen Chan

Bristol Zoo, the fifth-oldest in the world, has closed its doors after 186 years.

Bristol Zoo finally closed its doors today, Saturday, September 3, after being open for an incredible 186 years. Visitors and staff were in floods of tears as the last visitors walked out of what was the world’s fifth-oldest zoo for the very last time.

“On 3 September 2022 Bristol Zoo Gardens, the world’s oldest provincial zoo, closed after 186 years. Thank you for the memories”, read a newly-erected commemorative plaque on the entrance to the legendary Clifton facility. As staff members posed together for a group photo, a crowd of onlookers shouted for three cheers.

It's our FINAL DAY today! 🦁🦍🐧🦩 Are you visiting the Zoo today? Share your photos with us using #TheZooAndYou and tagging us with @BristolZoo. pic.twitter.com/OqNIWzzEAz — Bristol Zoo Gardens (@BristolZooGdns) September 3, 2022

The facility is closing to make way for a property development, but will reopen in a new location in 2024. Its animals are reportedly being rehoused at other facilities in the UK, with some also going to zoos abroad.

Speaking with the PA news agency, 30-year-old Jade Money – who came back for the final day after being on maternity leave for the last 12 months, having worked at the zoo for nine years – said: “All morning I’ve been crying, we just had to get behind the desk and get on with the day. I just constantly get goose pimples from it. It’s so emotional”.

She continued: “I’ll miss the lions roaring every morning – when I used to come in the morning for work they used to roar. I’m going to miss that, waking us all up ready for our day. I never thought this place would shut, I thought I was going to retire here”, as reported by independent.co.uk.

Bristol Zoo (opened in 1836) closes today – so many happy memories visiting as a child with my grandparents. Johnny Morris filmed many clips of Animal Magic at the Zoo. pic.twitter.com/urac8yQBFN — TweetingCEO (@chris_London2) September 3, 2022

Said goodbye to a huge part of my life today. Last visit to #BristolZoo in Clifton before it closes. I have so many stories linked to this icon. It will never be reproduced. My dad worked there for 50 years! He would turn in in his grave if he knew it was closing. #sadtimes 😥 pic.twitter.com/L2fnVxReIA — Paul Lewis (@LittyMan) August 26, 2022

What a sad day yesterday was. Bristol Zoo closed for the final time after 186 years. Being born within walking distance of the Zoo, meant as a child, I was there a lot, this made me shed a tear when I heard yesterday. A sad day. 😞 — 🅁🅄🅂🅃🅈 🅁🄰🅂🄲🄰🄻 (@Rusty_Rascal) September 3, 2022

___________________________________________________________

