By Anna Ellis • 04 September 2022 • 17:40

Seeing up to 5,500 passengers a night Alicante to bring back night-time TRAM. Image: Gerrit Bunt/Shutterstock.com

In total, 77,762 passengers have used the early morning service this summer, reaching a peak of 5,484 passengers in one night.

The return of the Tramnochador and El Mussol de les Marines, the night services of the TRAM d’Alacant, has been very well received by passengers.

The Services were provided by Ferrocarrils de la Generalitat Valenciana (FGV) between July 1 and August 27, according to Informacion on Sunday, September 4.

The journeys have been active on Friday and Saturday nights, and on the nights of August 14/15 due to the eve of the feast of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary.

In total, the service was active for 19 days (9 Fridays, 9 Saturdays and Wednesday, August 14).

The night of July 31 saw the highest number of journeys, with 5,484 users.

These special services, according to regional sources, are part of the initiatives proposed by the Generalitat, through the Regional Ministry of Territorial Policy, Public Works and Mobility, which aim to increase the regular service offered by TRAM d’Alacant and Metrovalencia.

The councillor for Mobility, Rebeca Torro, highlighted “the good acceptance of this service among the citizens of the province of Alicante.”

She added: “This year services returned after the pandemic and have allowed night-time journeys this summer, when a large increase in demand has been detected, to be safer, more sustainable and more comfortable”.

In addition, she added that “this summer travellers who have taken the TRAM d’Alacant have benefited from price reductions of up to 50 per cent.”

