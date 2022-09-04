Teenager trapped and injured between two vans during a police chase

By Annie Dabb • 04 September 2022 • 10:30
Image - Police Chase: zef art/shutterstock
The chased vehicle was a Toyota HiAce which police pursued from Dukinfield, Tameside, to Wheeler Street in Openshaw. The van was suspected to have been used in a number of thefts carried out on Friday night, 2nd September.
The teenager was eventually freed from where he was trapped between the Toyota HiAce and another parked vehicle and treated for his injuries by ambulance staff whilst further investigations were carried out, according to Manchester Evening News.
He had become trapped after the van he had been passenger in had rolled back, blocking his exit from between it and another parked vehicle. The teenager currently remains in hospital in a stable condition, having received treatment for his injuries.
Greater Manchester Police are appealing for more information about the thefts, as well as last night’s incident. They have released a statement expressing their eagerness “to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or may have footage that could help us identify the suspect”.
The driver of the vehicle has still not been identified after fleeing from the scene as the police drew in on the chase.
