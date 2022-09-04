By Matthew Roscoe • 04 September 2022 • 7:25

WATCH: Shock as TheWeeknd QUITS Los Angeles show after TWO songs. Image: Christian Bertrand/Shutterstock.com

SINGER-SONGWRITER TheWeeknd WALKS OUT in the middle of a sold-out show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

During his Los Angeles show on Saturday, September 3 (local time), Canadian singer TheWeeknd sensationally QUIT after just two songs. He came out and apologised and announced everyone would get their money back and left.

Videos circulating on social media show the shocking moment and people have begun reacting to TheWeeknd‘s walkout.

“The Weeknd cancelled the concert two songs in!” one person said.

The Weeknd canceled the concert two songs in! pic.twitter.com/XkU9LY5QzT — Brandon Lopez (@brx_lopez) September 4, 2022

“@TheWeeknd just lost his voice in the middle of a sold-out show at SoFi Stadium. Came out and apologised and announced everyone would get their money back and left,” Kenny Holmes said.

.@TheWeeknd just lost his voice in the middle of a sold out show at SoFi Stadium. Came out and apologized and announced everyone would get their money back and left. pic.twitter.com/En7v16RbwV — Kenny Holmes (@KHOLMESlive) September 4, 2022

One person wrote: “Singer and songwriter ‘The Weeknd’ shut down his concert at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles after losing his voice.

“He only performed two songs before shutting the show down. Details regarding a rescheduled show are unclear.”

While another said: “The Weeknd just ended his show after only a few songs, saying he had unexpectedly lost voice. “This kills me,” he said, as he came out to personally apologise to the Los Ángeles crowd at SoFi Stadium.

“I love you,” he added before making an exit.

The Weeknd just ended his show after only a few songs, saying he had unexpectedly lost voice. “This kills me,” he said, as he came out to personally apologize to the Los Ángeles crowd at SoFi Stadium. “I love you,” he added before making an exit. pic.twitter.com/H2xdpvq1nD — Andrés Tardio (@AndresWrites) September 4, 2022

“The Weeknd just ended his show because he lost his voice. Everyone started booing and he walked off crying it looked like,” said another.

The Weeknd just ended his show because he lost his voice. Everyone started booing and he walked off crying it looked like pic.twitter.com/CbcSc8tHFA — David (@Perphected) September 4, 2022

While Perez Hilton said: “Is this because of #KanyeWest? #TheWeeknd JUST cancelled his concert! Still unclear why!”

“Update! The Weeknd allegedly lost his voice.”

Update! The Weeknd allegedly lost his voice. https://t.co/w7wTT5UJo3 — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) September 4, 2022

The 32-year-old issued an apology on Twitter.

“My voice went out during the first song and I’m devastated. Felt it go and my heart dropped. My deepest apologies to my fans here. I promise I’ll make it up to you with a new date.”

His fans reacted.

“@theweeknd i love you, rest your voice baby. don’t be too hard on yourself. we are all here for you”

@theweeknd i love you, rest your voice baby. don’t be too hard on yourself. we are all here for you — bella ﾒ𝟶 ¹₁¹ (saw the weeknd july 14th) (@loftmusicbellaa) September 4, 2022

“Rest well and feel better soon, we love you Abel ♥️”

Rest well and feel better soon, we love you Abel ♥️ — belle.vsp (@belle_vsp) September 4, 2022

“wow i’m no longer a fan after this!!”

wow i’m no longer a fan after this!! — 📌 (@Steevn_x) September 4, 2022

“don’t apologise abel it happens to the best of us, just focus on yourself and take care of yourself while you heal and everything else will work itself out, we’re proud of you always💞”

don’t apologize abel it happens to the best of us, just focus on yourself and take care of yourself while you heal and everything else will work itself out, we’re proud of you always💞 — eIissar (@baIIofconfusion) September 4, 2022

“we love you so much. praying for your recovery🥺”

we love you so much. praying for your recovery🥺 https://t.co/yCwXo9CieD — giorgia rose (@gixorgiarose) September 4, 2022

“Rest up Abel 💕”

This was the second of two sold-out dates at the NFL stadium, which serves as the home for the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.