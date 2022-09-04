By Anna Ellis • 04 September 2022 • 19:12

UK Police urging public to check their readings during Blood Pressure Week. Image: Prostock-studio/Shutterstock.com

UK residents are being urged to take stock of their blood pressure in a push to improve the public’s awareness during national Know Your Numbers week (September 5-11)

Many people with high blood pressure feel fine, and so you could have high blood pressure and not know it, Lincolnshire Police confirmed.

Councillor Wendy Bowkett, Executive Councillor for Adult Care & Public Health, explained: “Having high blood pressure increases your risk of having a heart attack and stroke and so knowing your blood pressure could save your life.”

“There are many opportunities for people to have their blood pressure checked. For example, if they receive an invitation for an NHS Health Check or have a regular health check because of another long-term condition that they have.”

Wendy added: “Some workplaces and pharmacies may offer blood pressure testing and people can also measure their blood pressure at home using a confirmed accurate and reliable monitor.”

It is estimated that nearly 6M people in the UK have high blood pressure and do not know it.

Dr Sunil Hindocha, from Portland Medical Practice in Lincoln, UK, confirmed that: “It’s quick and easy to test what your numbers are with a reliable monitor either as part of a health check with your GP or local pharmacy or you can keep a regular check yourself at home.”

“The monitor provides two numbers, and Ideally, you should have a blood pressure reading around 120/80.”

He added: “It’s worth reminding people of the importance of following a healthy lifestyle to help keep your blood pressure where it should be.”

You are at a higher risk of high blood pressure if: you eat too much salt, you don’t eat enough fruit and vegetables, you are not active enough, you are overweight, you drink too much alcohol or you smoke.”

Blood Pressure UK Know your Numbers Week aims to reach those who have high blood pressure and don’t know it, so they can get the treatment and support they need to bring it under control.

High blood pressure is the 3rd biggest risk factor for premature death and disability in England, after smoking and poor diet

At least half of all heart attacks and strokes are associated with high blood pressure

1 in 3 adults in the UK have high blood pressure

6 million people in the UK have high blood pressure and don’t know it

High blood pressure is one of the most preventable and treatable health conditions

High blood pressure can often be prevented by:

Eating a healthy diet – cutting down on salt and eating plenty of fruit and vegetables

Limiting alcohol intake

Being a ‘healthy’ weight

Being active – adults should do at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity, such as cycling or fast walking, every week Cutting down on caffeine

Stopping smoking

Reducing stress levels

