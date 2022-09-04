By Chris King • 04 September 2022 • 20:19

Unresponsive private jet crashes into Baltic sea off coast of Latvia

An unresponsive private jet that was destined for the German city of Cologne has crashed into the Baltic Sea off the coast of Latvia.

UPDATE: Sunday, September 4 at 8:12pm

It has been reported by Breaking News 24/7 that the private jet which had become unresponsive, has eventually crashed into the Baltic Sea some 15km off the coast of Latvia.

🚨#UPDATE: The plane has crashed, Roughly 15 kilometers off the coast of #Latvia. — Breaking News 24/7 (@Worldsource24) September 4, 2022

After leaving German airspace and heading toward Sweden, the aircraft was seen to make a sudden turn to its left. It then turned in the direction of Latvia and was reported to be rapidly losing altitude.

It finally crashed into the Baltic Sea, with Coast Guard vessels and three helicopters reportedly deployed and on their way to the crash zone.

Sunday, September 4 at 8:01pm

A private jet that was en-route to the German city of Cologne this afternoon, Sunday, September 4, has reportedly become unresponsive. All attempts by air-traffic control to contact the pilot have apparently gone unanswered.

The aircraft has changed its scheduled route and is subsequently reported to be heading towards Swedish airspace.

🚨 A german private jet that should have landed in Cologne in #Germany has instead continued towards Swedish airspace without German authorities getting in touch with the pilot or anyone else on board. — Breaking News 24/7 (@Worldsource24) September 4, 2022

This is a breaking news story and we will do our best to keep you updated as more news becomes available.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.