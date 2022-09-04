Waiting to hear from the Animal Protection councillor in Torrevieja (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 04 September 2022 • 18:00

SIMBA: Fostered and rehomed by Torrevieja reader Sue Peace Photo credit: Sue Pearce

SUE PEARCE first contacted the Euro Weekly News after fostering a kitten for Torrevieja’s Animal Shelter.

At the time she described the plight of volunteers who, she stressed, do a marvellous job of looking after the cats and dogs there.

Unfortunately, Sue said, they often lacked vital supplies.

We mentioned this in our article about Simba, the kitten she fostered and eventually homed, to avoid having to return him to the shelter.

Sue’s comment prompted a response from other readers, one of whom told us, “We supply cleaning products, brushes, pans, mop heads and buckets, everything.”

“Luckily people have been generous with donating things and money,” she added.

A few days ago, Sue passed on a message from the Torrevieja Cat Adoption Facebook group, who collaborate with the Shelter, explaining that they were running out of cat food.

“I’ve shared it in many of the groups I’m in,” she told us.

Meanwhile, the Euro Weekly News was promised a phone call from the town hall’s Animal Protection councillor, Concha Sala at the end of July.

As September began, we again rang our contact number, reminding them of our earlier conversation, and were assured that the councillor will soon be contacting us.

Watch this space!

