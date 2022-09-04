Water vole population boosted as dozens are released from captivity

By Annie Dabb • 04 September 2022 • 17:07

Image - Water vole: Flickr

The water vole population in the UK is expected to increase as dozens of the rodents which have been bred in captivity will be reintroduced into the wild.

In the past, the water vole population in Ringwood, Salisbury, was endangered by the predatorial mink population. Now, since the mink population has been controlled, it is hoped that the water voles will be able to move beyond their territorial instincts in order to breed and boost their species’ population.

As a legally protected species as well as Britain’s fastest declining mammal, it is important to people like Mike Porter, of the Environment Agency, that biodiversity is improved so that water voles can flourish, as reported by salisburyjournal.co.uk.

In order to boost the water vole population, a scheme will be introduced to provide habitat improvements for Salisbury city wildlife, since a small population was found during survey work carried out for the Salisbury River Park Scheme.

The Cabinet Member for Waste, Street Scene and Flooding at Wiltshire Council, Dr Mark McClelland, has emphasised that “one of our priorities is for Wiltshire’s natural beauty and environment to be protected and maintained whilst improving the natural and built environment and enhancing the city flood defences.”

The habitat improvements will not just benefit the water voles, but lots of other water meadow species including threatened wading birds such as curlews and lapwings, as well as various invertebrates.