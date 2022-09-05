By Laura Kemp • 05 September 2022 • 10:42

A Night Under The Stars raising money for Cudeca. Image - EWN

Friday, September 2, saw Cudeca Hospice supporters in the Competa area dressed to impress for a Night Under The Stars at the stunning Balcon De Competa Hotel to raise funds for this amazing charity and celebrate its 30-year anniversary.

Guests were dressed in their best at the Balcon de Competa Hotel, Costa Tropical, to raise money for the incredible charity, Cudeca, to help them to continue caring for so many at the end of their lives and promote palliative care in the Malaga community. Supporter and volunteer of the Cudeca Hospice, Cindy Jones, organised this beautiful event, which started at 7pm and included sangria on arrival, a bar, an auction, music from amazing local band The Dawgs and a fish, meat or vegetarian paella.

Long tables were set up alongside the pool area, with guests enjoying the event long after the beautiful sunset, drinks and food. The local community and businesses got together to promote the event, with the Balcon Hotel, Alternative Properties and Todo Express helping to sell and promote tickets.

Cindy Jones said at the event: “I have worked for other cancer charities and the majority of their funds goes to administration and salaries, however, Cudeca only gives four per cent of its funds to admin. I Would like to thank Jill Thompson, Helen Sanderson, Josie, Kevin, The Balcon Hotel, Todo Express and Alternative Properties for all of their help with the event, it has been a real community effort.”

Esther Raez, who works in communications and fundraising at Cudeca said: “I am absolutely thrilled with the amount of people here, it´s a huge turnout and I am so glad. We are so proud of Cindy, her speech was great and it was lovely to see her on the stage, she is a great volunteer and ambassador who has raised about €40,000 since joining us. The English community here have been wonderful.”

Auctioneer of the event, Alick Howard and his wife Debbie said: “I have known about Cudeca for around 16 years and have had friends who have used this wonderful charity for end of life care. They do really great work and I am honoured to be the auctioneer at this event under the stars!”

Guest Roger Boshel who appeared on A New Life in the Sun recently said: “It is great to be here to support Cudeca at this event. I live in Torrox and heard about the event through friends who also support the hospice.”

The “Auction of Promises” gave guests the opportunity to bid for some great prizes that were kindly donated by local businesses continuing their support to Cudeca including a “Couples Pamper Experience” of an aroma massage and private yoga class in the privacy of your own home from Liz Scattergood and a set of Microblade Brows from FAB Beauty, amongst others.

