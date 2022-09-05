Alicante nativity scene to be similar size to Guinness World Record holder

By Anna Ellis • 05 September 2022 • 14:14

Alicante's Nativity scene to be similar size to the Guinness World Record holder. Image: Magdalena Kucova/Shutterstock.com

Costa Blanca’s Alicante is strengthening its commitment to a “big” Christmas, with the announcement of a competition for the construction of the figures of the three wise men

The dimensions of the three wise men, Melchior, Gaspar and Balthasar, will be similar to those of the Guinness World Record Nativity Scene.

Included in the nativity scene will also be six monumental angels of between 8 and 10 metres in size to be distributed around Alicante, Alicante Town Hall confirmed.

The councillor for Fiestas, Manuel Jimenez, explained that: “It is a new attraction so that Christmas continues to have the national and international appeal that is intended. It is also a support for the artists’ guild.”

Jimenez also stressed that “it is a new support for artists, one of the professions most affected by the pandemic, and a new incentive for the reactivation of local commerce.”

“We are hoping local commerce will benefit from the arrival of potential national and foreign customers,” he added.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.