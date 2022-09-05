By Anna Ellis • 05 September 2022 • 17:37

Alicante's Tourist Board sponsors a new tapas"Tentempie Route". Image: Alicante Town Hall

The initiative in Alicante on the Costa Blanca involves thirty bar and restaurant establishments offering special tapas and drinks for between €5 and €8 euros.

The event, run by the Association of Bar and Restaurant Professionals (APROSABA), will run from September 9 to October 2, according to Alicante Town Hall.

Alicante’s Deputy Mayoress, Mari Carmen Sanchez, confirmed the event: “is to disseminate local gastronomy among those who visit us so that they can get to know our culture better”.

Mari Carmen added: “We continue to support the hotel and catering sector at a time of uncertainty like the one we are living through and after having been one of the sectors most affected by the pandemic.”

The secretary of APROSABA, Juan Francisco Gallego, said: “Last year the cocktail route was a great success and this year we wanted to focus on the Alicante product because we have first-class quality.”

He added: “This quality is reflected in our hotel and catering industry, which continues to improve and has made a qualitative leap in recent times.”

CLICK HERE to find the list of participating establishments.

