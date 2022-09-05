By Joshua Manning • 05 September 2022 • 9:19

Animal loving Putin shows support for endangered tigers as Russia-Ukraine war rages on Credit: Free Wind 2014/Shutterstock.com

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has come out in support of tigers as the Russia-Ukraine war rages on, as reported on Monday, September 5.

President Vladimir Putin of Russia made his comments in support of tigers, despite the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war in a video message to the Second International Tiger Conservation Forum, stating:

“Dear Ladies and Gentlemen! Dear friends!”

“I greet the participants and guests of the Second International Tiger Conservation Forum.”

“You have gathered in Vladivostok, the capital of the Primorye Region, which is one of the main Amur tiger habitats – a region that is famous for its hospitality and long tradition of nature conservation, for many generations of dedicated tiger defenders.”

“I am sure that in such an atmosphere, the professional dialogue between experts, ecologists, and scientists from different countries will be fruitful and will serve the benefit of the tiger family.”

“A new meeting of tiger range state representatives was planned 12 years ago, in St. Petersburg, at the first ever so-called Tiger Summit.”

“We are happy that many of the common goals set back then have been achieved. Globally, the total number of these exceptionally beautiful predators has increased by 40 percent since 2010.”

“However, despite all efforts, the tiger has still disappeared in several countries since the summit. In some, its life is still threatened.”

“This is why it is so important to strengthen international cooperation and share experience with those who have been successful in tiger conservation.”

“I am happy to highlight the achievements of our colleagues from India, Nepal, Bhutan and China, where the tiger population is steadily growing.”

“We, too, have much to be proud of. No more than 390 adult Amur tigers lived in the Russian Far East taiga 12 years ago.”

“Now there are about 750 of them, together with their cubs. This is the result of systematic measures taken by the government, but above all it is the tangible embodiment of hard work and concerted efforts of Russian scientists, enthusiasts and conservation organisations.”

“For example, thanks in large part to the Amur Tiger Center, a number of large specially protected areas have been set up within the rare predator’s range.”

“Specialist personnel and services have received all the necessary equipment and up-to-date techniques.”

“Constant attention to tiger and human tiger harmonisation problems has also played a positive role.”

“Accountability for poaching and illegal tiger business has been increased, and a system of rehabilitation and reintroduction of tigers has been put in place.”

“After tiger cubs are rehabilitated and trained for life in the wild, the population of tigers is being restored in two regions of Russia, the Jewish Autonomous Region and the Amur Region, where the tiger was found historically but disappeared over time.”

“We are glad that our experience is in demand in the programme of our Kazakh partners that are working to bring the tiger back to Central Asia.”

“Russian experts share their colleagues’ confidence that the first tigers could appear there as soon as 2025.”

“This initiative is extremely important. A tiger needs large territories to live. According to experts, protecting and expanding its habitat is one of the main tasks, and it goes far beyond concern for the tiger. We are talking about entire ecosystems, which are home to both animals and humans.”

“At present only one fifth of the world tiger range is under special protection. It would be desirable for all subspecies of the tiger family to have the same conditions as our Amur tiger.”

“To ensure its stable future, we will just have to resolve several specific tasks, including the organisation of additional protection zones in several tiger reserves. This will definitely be done.”

“I would like to thank everyone who is involved in wildlife conservation. Your achievements are very important, because mankind is still learning to live in harmony with nature, to use its riches rationally.”

“I wish good luck to the participants of the Second Tiger Forum. Let the time spent in Russia among like-minded people become useful and interesting for you, give you many wonderful impressions, new knowledge and new friends.”

“All the best to you.”

The news of President Putin showing his support for tigers follows reports of President Vladimir Putin of Russia issuing a decree for several monthly and one-off payments for citizens of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics and Ukraine who were forced to evacuate to Russia, as reported on Saturday, August 27.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.