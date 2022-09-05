BIG EYES COIN is here to stay: Can it surpass Dogecoin and Tron?

By EWN • 05 September 2022 • 21:57

Introduction

Decentralised finance (Defi) space continues to garner support from the internet community, with more than $50 billion spent on Defi protocols over more than 13 blockchain networks over the previous two years. Since their inception in 2013, meme currencies have surged in value and accumulated market capitalisations in billions of dollars. Meme coins are becoming increasingly popular this year, owing to celebrity endorsements. Big Eyes (BIG), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Tron (TRX) are three cryptocurrencies that provide exceptional user services. This article compares the three cryptocurrencies and demonstrates why Big Eyes is the best cryptocurrency to invest in, in 2022.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE), which began as a joke in 2013, is the first meme coin (DOGE) inspired by a popular meme: the “doge” Shiba Inu dog by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer. Originally meant to be a blockchain-based payment system, it acquired a devoted following of supporters who developed innovative applications such as charitable fundraising and a third-party online tipping service, making it the most popular tipping coin on social media.

How does Dogecoin (DOGE) work?

The dogecoin blockchain employs a proof of work consensus mechanism to prevent anybody from gaming the system. To process transactions and record them on the Dogecoin blockchain, you must use computers to solve complex mathematical equations. Miners earn more Dogecoin for promoting the blockchain, which they can then keep or sell on the open market. You can make payments and purchases using dogecoin. However, it is not a good store of value because there is no lifespan limit on the number of Dogecoins one can create through mining. So, it is incredibly inflationary by design.

The blockchain rewards miners for their efforts by creating millions of new Dogecoins daily, making speculative price rises in Dogecoin extremely difficult to sustain. Because of its tight ties to Bitcoin and Litecoin, Dogecoin (DOGE) has thousands of lines of code that demand a lot of attention, and anything less would be considered careless. Issues have frequently arisen in the Dogecoin community in the past. Due to the hacking of two wallets, Dogewallet2 and Dogevalut3, in 2013 and 2014, many investors lost money.

Is Dogecoin a good investment?

Due to no lifetime limit on the number of Dogecoins that can exist, and millions of new Dogecoins being launched onto the markets daily, there is little reason to keep the cryptocurrency for the long term. Dogecoin has historically had a low per-coin value, hovering around $0.003 for most of 2020.

TRON (TRX)

TRON is a blockchain-based initiative created in 2017 using blockchain technology and decentralised apps. TRON has the world’s largest circulating supply of stablecoins. After fully decentralising, the TRON network became a wholly community-governed decentralised automated organisation (DAO) in December 2021.

How does TRON Work?

TRON achieves consensus through the delegated proof-of-stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism. This sort of blockchain consensus allows users to vote for different delegates using their currency. These delegates, once elected, have the authority to make network-wide decisions. A super representative is chosen every six hours to maintain track of the TRON ecosystem’s transaction history and validate transactions. Twenty-seven super representatives are chosen. Every three seconds, a new block is added to the TRON blockchain, and individuals that add blocks are rewarded with 32 TRX currencies.

Should You Invest in TRON?

The coin has recently received much attention from investors and the media. The TRON team is working hard to build a decentralised internet. TRON’s technology is highly revolutionary. It can potentially change how content providers are compensated for their efforts. People are, finally, investing so heavily in TRON that its market cap exceeds that of specific prominent cryptocurrencies like Ethereum Classic (ETC). TRON is likely to experience short-term and long-term growth. According to the CoinPriceForecast, the TRX cryptocurrency will undergo an increase in value by approximately 21% before the end of 2022. It is also anticipated to reach 12 cents by the end of 2023. The platform’s model also predicts TRX will begin 2024 at 12 cents and end at 14 cents.

Big Eyes (BIG)

Big Eyes (BIG) is a community-driven, cat-themed meme coin that genuinely cares about the world’s ecology. It has already established a powerful brand and cryptocurrency behind which its community can unite. It is powered by Big Eyes, a blockchain-based platform committed to educating people about the Decentralised Finance (Defi) space’s financial benefits and the associated issues, such as low liquidity, fraudulent NFTs, and high carbon emissions. The blockchain network also intends to use NFTs to build a self-propagating hypergrowth platform to improve the network and provide users with increased access to events and competitions.

Big Eyes Coin’s (BIG) Strategy to become the best Cryptocurrency

Big Eyes coin (BIG) is making its way to the top with well-defined goals:

First Stage – Crouch

It includes the Big Eyes (BIG) token presale and the launch of the presale website. The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) aims to gain acquisition through social media influence. The platform’s reception and popularity in its early stages will determine its initial success.

Second Stage – Leap

During this phase, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will amass 20,000 token owners and 25,000 Telegram community members throughout this stage. The entire website will be launched, along with Big Eyes Coin (BIG) on Uniswap. After all social media channels are verified, influencer campaigns will begin, and the media stunt will proceed as usual.

Third Stage – Run

This is when nonfungible tokens (NFTs) are issued. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) intends to earn 50,000 Telegram members and token owners to make the second charitable donation with a tremendous influencer effort and a more prominent media stunt. The meme machine will finally be up and running with the release of new meme stickers.

Fourth Stage – Catwalk

The stage is all about community events. $1 million will be donated to charity to support the society’s survival. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will connect new channels and implement additional swaps, promoting the growth of NFTs.

How is Big Eyes (BIG) better than other coins?

Big Eyes believes that the ultimate source of strength is community. As the scope, activity, and involvement increase, so does the momentum. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) ensures that its community is the first to learn of any new developments and information, allowing them to capitalize on the opportunity as soon as possible. Regular giveaways of presents, NFTs, and tokens will benefit the community. Investors and their investments will take precedence on the Big Eyes (BIG) platform. Big Eyes will enact a dynamic tax system to sustain the platform. The tax system will also enable innovations like the Auto Burn Function, Liquidity Providers (LPs) acquisition, and marketing wallets.

Still Not Sure About Investing In Big Eyes?

The BIG token has a total supply of 200,000,000,000 units that you can purchase during the presale period. Big Coin reserves 90% of the tokens for presale, with 70% set aside for public presale and made instantly available upon launch and 20% for exchanges. The tokens’ acquisition or sale carries no taxes. Tax-free NFTs will receive 10% of the earnings, while holders will receive 5%. Big Eyes Coin promotes ocean conservation by channeling cash into the decentralised finance (Defi) ecosystem. 5% of total tokens and 1% of NFT taxes are transferred to a visible charity wallet to save the oceans.

Conclusion

Upon widespread adoption, Big Eyes Coin’s value could skyrocket in the near future. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) aims to differentiate itself in the market by supporting its community, promoting the protection of the ocean ecosystem, and contributing to the decentralisation of finances. It has the potential to provide 100x and even 1000x gains because it is a one-of-a-kind meme coin. It has the potential to become the next great meme coin.

