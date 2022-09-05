By Chris King • 05 September 2022 • 0:35

10 dead and 15 hospitalised after mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan, Canada

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police is on the trail of two men suspected of a mass stabbing incident in the province of Saskatchewan which left 10 dead and 15 more in hospital.

Canadian police have confirmed this evening, Sunday, September 4, that at least 10 people have been killed in a mass stabbing incident in the province of Saskatchewan. Another 15 individuals have reportedly also been hospitalised as a result of the attacks that took place in 13 different locations.

The police said that early indications show that the victims were probably all attacked randomly. They named two suspects: Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson. Damien is 5 foot 7 and 155 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. Myles is 6 foot 1 and 240 lbs with brown hair and eyes.

#Breaking: Canadian police say that at least 10 people are dead, following after a mass stabbing event in 13 locations in the province of #Saskatchewan, #Canada. Police are searching for 2 main suspects. pic.twitter.com/snlmizaeb6 — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) September 4, 2022

Two main suspects are currently being hunted by Canadian law enforcement officers. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in the city of Melfort has issued a Dangerous Person Alert. They warned the public to be on the lookout for two men suspected of committing these crimes.

“We urge the public to take appropriate precautions. Do not leave a secure location. Use caution allowing others into your residence. DO NOT APPROACH suspicious persons. Do not pick up hitchhikers”, they stressed.

Update #5 for Dangerous Person Alert issued by Melfort RCMP: #RCMPSK received a report the suspects may traveling in the Arcola Ave area around 11:45 a.m. in Regina, SK in a black, Nissan Rogue with SK license 119 MPI. pic.twitter.com/dYlVTmP1CL — RCMP Saskatchewan (@RCMPSK) September 4, 2022

If you are in the Regina area, please take every precaution and consider sheltering in place. This is a very dangerous situation.#sask #saskatchewan #yqr https://t.co/faI64nX6jL pic.twitter.com/Pk43e2i1wg — Carla Beck (@CarlaBeckSK) September 4, 2022

Scott Moe, the Premier of Saskatchewan tweeted @PremierScottMoe: “I want to offer my deepest condolences on behalf of the government and people of Saskatchewan to all of the family and friends of the victims of today’s horrific attacks”.

“I also want to thank the RCMP and other police services for the efforts they are making to apprehend the attackers and protect the public and thank all the first responders and health care professionals who are treating numerous victims”, he continued.

I want to offer my deepest condolences on behalf of the government and people of Saskatchewan to all of the family and friends of the victims of today’s horrific attacks. — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) September 4, 2022

___________________________________________________________

