BREAKING: British Home Secretary Pritti Patel hands in her resignation

By Chris King • 05 September 2022 • 18:52

British Home Secretary Pritti Patel hands in her resignation

Pritti Patel the British Home Secretary has handed in her resignation.

As reported by Sky News, British Home Secretary Pritti Patel has this evening, Monday, September 5, handed in her resignation to Boris Johnson. This move comes only hours after Liz Truss was named as the new Prime Minister of Great Britain. She reportedly told the PM that it had been ‘an honour and a privilege to serve’, but she did not want to continue.

Priti Patel resigns as home secretary https://t.co/b5zaNHBG6p — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 5, 2022

According to Beth Rigby from Sky News, Patel has written a letter offering to step down tomorrow, Tuesday, September 6. This will be done once the new PM names her replacement in the cabinet.

BREAK: Told Priti Patel has written a letter to the PM announcing that she’ll step down as Home Sec tomorrow once Truss appoints a new Home Sec — Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) September 5, 2022

Pritti Patel had refused to pledge her loyalty to either of the two runners in the Tory leadership race. She had tried to play neutral without siding with Truss or her opponent Rishi Sunak.

Her resignation will not come as a great shock to anybody in Downing Street as Suella Braverman, the Attorney General, had already been touted to become the new Home Secretary if Liz Truss stepped into No10.

Patel was widely expected to be fired when the new PM takes office and reshuffles her cabinet tomorrow, but she made the first move instead. She will now return to the backbenches as soon as her replacement is named.

.@pritipatel has decided she wants to return to the backbenches. I understand she is about to send @trussliz a letter to that effect. But she'll insist she'll be supportive! — Robert Peston (@Peston) September 5, 2022

The Home Secretary had come under fire for the failed scheme to deport migrants to Rwanda, as well as facing criticism for not controlling the Channel crossings by migrants. According to government data, 2022 looks like being a record year for migrant crossings, with more than 25,000 already landing their boats on British shores this year.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.