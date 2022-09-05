BREAKING: Liz Truss has been named as the UK’s next Prime Minister

By Matthew Roscoe • 05 September 2022 • 13:59

BREAKING: Liz Truss has been named as the UK's new Prime Minister . Image: Clicksbox/Shutterstock.com

FOLLOWING the resignation of Boris Johnson, the leadership race to be crowd the UK’s next prime minister boiled down to just two – Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.

On Monday, September 5, it was announced that Liz Truss had won the Conservative leadership election and will become Prime Minister of the UK.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss won the race by 81,326 votes, against Rishi Sunak’s 60,399 votes.

The UK’s next PM said that after “one of the longest job interviews in history” it was “an honour to be elected as leader of the Conservative and Unionist party.”

Speaking about Boris’ departure from the country’s top job, Ms Truss said: “Boris, you got Brexit done, you crushed Jeremy Corbyn, you rolled out the vaccine and you stood up to Vladimir Putin”.

“You are admired from Kyiv to Carlisle,” she said.

She added that the Tory party’s “beliefs resonate with the British public and “as your party leader I intend to deliver what we promised those voted across our great country.”

The 47-year-old then outlined her “bold plan” which includes cutting taxes and strengthening the British economy.

“We all will deliver for our country, and I will make sure that we use all the fantastic talents of our Conservative Party.”

“We will deliver, we will deliver, we will deliver – and we will deliver a great victory for the Conservative Party in 2024,” she said.

Gary Neville reacted: “That @Conservatives unity started well by Liz Truss not shaking hands with Sunak and just racing past him 😂😂”

That @Conservatives unity started well by Liz Truss not shaking hands with Sunak and just racing past him 😂😂 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) September 5, 2022

The Labour Party were quick to throw shade on Liz Truss.

Posting an audio clip on Twitter alongside the caption: “This is what new Conservative Prime Minister Liz Truss really thinks about working people.”

In the audio clip, Ms Truss calls workers in the UK ‘lazy’.

This is what new Conservative Prime Minister Liz Truss really thinks about working people. pic.twitter.com/OiCJiLoXKx — The Labour Party (@UKLabour) September 5, 2022

Nigel Farage reacted on Twitter, writing: “New PM Liz Truss says that she will govern as a conservative… That would make a change from the last 12 years then.”

New PM Liz Truss says that she will govern as a conservative… That would make a change from the last 12 years then. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) September 5, 2022