By Joshua Manning • 05 September 2022 • 9:56

BREAKING NEWS: Multiple casualties after suicide bombing outside Russian embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan Credit: Twitter @nexta_tv

A suicide bombing outside the Russian embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan has reportedly caused over 20 casualties, as reported on Monday, September 5.

The news of the suicide bombing outside the Russian embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, was shared on Twitter:

“‼️Police in #Kabul reports that a suicide bomber blew himself up at the gate of the #Russian Embassy.”

“There is no information on the number of casualties.”

“There was a powerful explosion in Kabul outside the gates of the Russian Embassy, staged by a suicide bomber.”

“Residents report that a large number of ambulances are en route to the scene.”

“BREAKING: Suicide explosion at Darul Aman road outside the Russian embassy in Kabul. As per initial unconfirmed reports, Russian diplomats and Afghans are among those killed and wounded. #Afghanistan”

The suicide bomber reportedly blew himself up outside the Russian embassy in Kabul, while waiting in line for visas. The official number of casualties is still unknown.

The death toll at the Russian embassy has been reported by Afghan media to possibly be as high as 20 people. These are the preliminary figures.

The attack outside the consular section of the Russian Embassy in Kabul took place as a member of the section came out to read out a list of those waiting in line for a visa, Afghan media reported.

