One dead and nine missing after plane crash near Seattle, Washington

A plane crash near Seattle, Washington has resulted in a massive search and rescue operation being launched by the US Coast Guard, with one passenger dead and nine missing.

The US Coast Guard is this evening, Monday, September 5, continuing a massive search and rescue operation in the waters of northern Washington. They responded yesterday Sunday, September 4, after a floatplane was reported to have crashed in Puget Sound estuary north of the city of Seattle.

Four boats, an aircraft, and a rescue helicopter were all deployed by the Coast Guard as the search for the missing passengers was launched. At least one person is dead, with nine other passengers still missing.

According to the Coast Guard, the aircraft took off from Friday Harbour on San Juan Island late yesterday afternoon carrying nine adults and one child. Officials said it was heading for Renton but came down just west of Whidbey Island, in the Mutiny Bay area.

We are following reports of plane crash in Mutiny Bay, north of Seattle. The aircraft involved is a 55 years old de Havilland Canada DHC-3 Otter with registration N725TH. We received last signal at 22:08 UTC. It was indicating a vertical speed of -7744 fpmhttps://t.co/XDBLgGLF5s pic.twitter.com/bwEhxC5FQk — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) September 4, 2022

Sources from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed that the aircraft was a single-engine de Havilland DHC-3 Turbine Otter. The circumstances surrounding the accident are as yet unknown.

The area between Seattle and the San Juan Islands is located on the maritime border of the US and Canada. It is a popular location from which tourists regularly take a flight on a floatboat to discover the area’s natural scenic beauty. This type of plane is fitted with pontoons that enable it to land safely on the water, as reported by metro.co.uk.

