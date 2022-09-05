By Joshua Manning • 05 September 2022 • 9:45

BREAKING: Zaporizhzhia NPP "operating at risk of violating radiation and fire safety standards" Credit: Ihor Bondarenko/Shutterstock.com

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Ukraine, is reportedly now operating at risk of violating radiation and fire safety standards, as reported on Monday, September 5.

The news of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant operating outside of safety standards was reported by Energoatom on their official Telegram channel, who stated:

“⚠️ As of 10:00 a.m. on 5 September 2022, the Zaporizka NPP is operating at risk of violating radiation and fire safety standards.”

“Currently, only Unit 6 remains in operation, supplying electricity to the Ukrainian power grid and supplying the Zaporizka NPP’s own consumers. The equipment and safety systems do not have any problems at this time.”

“We should note that on the evening of November 3, following extensive shelling by the Russian occupants, the contact line with the Ukrainian energy system was damaged. As a result, at 19:35 UTC Zaporizka NPP Unit 5 was disconnected from the electricity grid.”

“The MAGATE mission at Zaporizhzhia NPP continues its work.”

“Russian troops remain on the Zaporizhzhia plant’s sidewalk, while in the machinery rooms of units 1 and 2 the wagons with ammunition and ammunition are deployed.”

“Ukraine is urging the international community to urgently take steps to urgently demilitarize ZAES, withdraw all Russian troops from the territory of the plant and the city of Enerhodar, and return the Zaporizka NPP to Ukraine’s full control for the sake of the world’s security.”

The news follows a decision to establish a 10km demilitarised zone outside of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant comes after days of rising tensions with Russian forces, as reported on Friday, September 2.

