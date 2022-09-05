BREAKING: Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has lost its last connection

By Matthew Roscoe • 05 September 2022 • 15:22

THE Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has lost its last connection, which also supplied the plant’s own needs, to Ukraine’s power grid, as per a statement from Energoatom on Monday, September 5.

“On Monday, September 5, 2022, due to a fire caused by shelling, the 330 kV ZTPP – Ferosplavna power transmission line was disconnected, that is the last line linking the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) hub to the power system of Ukraine”, Energoatom said.

“As a result, power unit No. 6, currently powering the ZNPP’s in-house needs, was unloaded and disconnected from the grid.”

Earlier, as a result, the 750 kV ZNPP – Dniprovska, 330 kV ZTPP – Kakhovska and 330 kV ZTPP – Melitopol power transmission lines were damaged and disconnected. The ZNPP 750/330 kV autotransformer (AT) was also damaged.

Other lines of the ZNPP/ZTPP hub were damaged even earlier, according to Energoatom.

As reported earlier, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Ukraine, was reportedly operating at risk of violating radiation and fire safety standards.

The company said: “Currently, only Unit 6 remains in operation, supplying electricity to the Ukrainian power grid and supplying the Zaporizka NPP’s own consumers. The equipment and safety systems do not have any problems at this time.”

“We should note that on the evening of November 3, following extensive shelling by the Russian occupants, the contact line with the Ukrainian energy system was damaged. As a result, at 19:35 UTC Zaporizka NPP Unit 5 was disconnected from the electricity grid.”

The news followed a decision to establish a 10km demilitarised zone outside of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant comes after days of rising tensions with Russian forces, as reported on Friday, September 2.

