By Anna Ellis • 05 September 2022 • 18:33
Calling Costa Blanca animal lovers: Quiz Night fun in aid of AKIRA. Image: AKIRA
The event is being held at Hill Top Sports Bar and Grill, Carrer Mosteles 33, La Sabatera, Teluda on Thursday, September 15, at 7:30.PM.
Booking is essential. To reserve your place please contact Chris on 634 308 746
Watch this space as preparations are in place for a huge campaign to raise funds to make a Dog Park next to the Shelter.
Animal Charity AKIRA was formed on April 1, 2011, after animal lovers noticed a need for a shelter in the areas of Benissa, Teulada and Moraira.
Since that time AKIRA has continued to hold talks with both town councils with a view to securing suitable land, planning the construction and building of such a shelter, plus raising awareness of the charity.
Details to make a donation to the charity:
Asociacion Protectora de Animales de Teulada y Benissa
Buzon 50146, La Pedrera Poligono Industrial, 03720 Benissa
CIF No: G54557574
Banco: Santander Moraira
IBAN: ES20 0049 4376 7420 1000 9666
BIC/SWIFT: BSCHESMMXXX
