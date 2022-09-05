By Anna Ellis • 05 September 2022 • 18:33

Calling Costa Blanca animal lovers: Quiz Night fun in aid of AKIRA. Image: AKIRA

For a donation of only €12 Costa Blanca’s Teluda is offering a simple supper plus lots of fun with a quiz, raffle, games and prizes

The event is being held at Hill Top Sports Bar and Grill, Carrer Mosteles 33, La Sabatera, Teluda on Thursday, September 15, at 7:30.PM.

Booking is essential. To reserve your place please contact Chris on 634 308 746

Watch this space as preparations are in place for a huge campaign to raise funds to make a Dog Park next to the Shelter.

Animal Charity AKIRA was formed on April 1, 2011, after animal lovers noticed a need for a shelter in the areas of Benissa, Teulada and Moraira.

Since that time AKIRA has continued to hold talks with both town councils with a view to securing suitable land, planning the construction and building of such a shelter, plus raising awareness of the charity.

Details to make a donation to the charity:

Asociacion Protectora de Animales de Teulada y Benissa

Buzon 50146, La Pedrera Poligono Industrial, 03720 Benissa

CIF No: G54557574

Banco: Santander Moraira

IBAN: ES20 0049 4376 7420 1000 9666

BIC/SWIFT: BSCHESMMXXX

