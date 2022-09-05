By Anna Ellis • 05 September 2022 • 16:45

Costa Blanca's Elda announces its 2030 Strategic Plan. Image: Elda Town Hall

Elda has announced its new Agenda Action Plan with 22 initiatives that will make it a benchmark for other cities in terms of sustainability, mobility and efficiency.

Ruben Alfaro, the Mayor of Elda, confirmed that “the most important thing is that the city has a story, an objective and a path,” Elda Town Hall confirmed on Monday, September 5.

“For some time we have lacked a strategy, a horizon that we had to reach and now, progressively, we are designing that horizon through the Strategic Plan, accompanied by the Elda Renace Plan and now this Action Plan.”

Ruben added, “this Action Plan provides us with tools and a better position to access more external funding which is not the City Council’s own.”

“Many transformations cannot be undertaken without funding from other administrations or European funds.”

Ruben also confirmed that: “Elda City Council received a grant of €200,000 from the Next Generation Funds for the drafting of the Action Plan. Elda is one of the pilot cities of the Spanish Urban Agenda and in our province, there are only three pilot cities: Alicante, Alcoy and Elda.”

