By Anna Ellis • 05 September 2022 • 16:25

Costa Blanca's Novelda begins felling seven Aleppo pines in the Plaza de San Lazaro. Image: Novelda Town Hall

Work has begun on felling seven of the thirty or so Aleppo pines in Novelda’s San Lazaro park, following technical confirmation that they are in danger of falling.

The councillor for the Environment, Lourdes Abad, has confirmed that although the main objective of the remodelling project was to preserve the existence of the pine trees before reports carried out confirmed the trees could pose a danger.

In the remodelling of other parks in the municipality tree preservation was possible confirmed Novelda Town Hall on Monday, September 5.

Lourdes Abad added: “Novelda’s extreme weather episode last year has forced us to follow the indications of the report and prioritise the well-being and safety of the citizens.”

The project to refurbish San Lazaro, the most emblematic park in the San Roque neighbourhood, includes:

total accessibility of both the interior and the accesses and the remodelling of all the paved and landscaped surfaces

incorporation of several children’s play areas

in the central area an outdoor reading area with a stand. It is hoped that users can make use of both children’s and adults’ reading material.

