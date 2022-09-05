By Anna Ellis • 05 September 2022 • 16:25
Costa Blanca's Novelda begins felling seven Aleppo pines in the Plaza de San Lazaro. Image: Novelda Town Hall
The councillor for the Environment, Lourdes Abad, has confirmed that although the main objective of the remodelling project was to preserve the existence of the pine trees before reports carried out confirmed the trees could pose a danger.
In the remodelling of other parks in the municipality tree preservation was possible confirmed Novelda Town Hall on Monday, September 5.
Lourdes Abad added: “Novelda’s extreme weather episode last year has forced us to follow the indications of the report and prioritise the well-being and safety of the citizens.”
The project to refurbish San Lazaro, the most emblematic park in the San Roque neighbourhood, includes:
