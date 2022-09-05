By Anna Ellis • 05 September 2022 • 14:40

Costa Blanca's Torrevieja opens its Elderly People Photography Competition. Image: George Rudy/Shutterstock.com

Inmaculada Montesinos, the Councilor for Elderly People of Torrevieja City Council of Torrevieja, has confirmed entrants are welcomed for the fourth Tribute to the Elderly Photography Contest.

The theme of the contest in this edition is “A feeling of the elder. A look, a posture, a smile.”

Pensioners and those over 60 years of age, registered in Torrevieja, may participate, Torrevieja Town Hall confirmed on Monday, September 5.

Entrants need to present a maximum of two photographs per contestant.

The photos must be sent by email to [email protected] The submission deadline is Tuesday, September 27.

Inmaculada Montesinos confirmed that the award ceremony for the Photography Contest will be held on Saturday, October 1, which coincides with the International Day for the Elderly.

The event will date place at a Gala at the Municipal Theatre of Torrevieja, organised by the Department of Old people.

In the previous competition in 2021, 30 people participated and the winners were named:

First place: GRANDPARENTS IN THE SEA, by Maribel Juárez.

Second place: HELPFUL HANDS, by Pedro Gallego.

Third place: PALM TREES, of Cabalar Purification.

