By Anna Ellis • 05 September 2022 • 14:40
Costa Blanca's Torrevieja opens its Elderly People Photography Competition. Image: George Rudy/Shutterstock.com
The theme of the contest in this edition is “A feeling of the elder. A look, a posture, a smile.”
Pensioners and those over 60 years of age, registered in Torrevieja, may participate, Torrevieja Town Hall confirmed on Monday, September 5.
Entrants need to present a maximum of two photographs per contestant.
The photos must be sent by email to [email protected] The submission deadline is Tuesday, September 27.
Inmaculada Montesinos confirmed that the award ceremony for the Photography Contest will be held on Saturday, October 1, which coincides with the International Day for the Elderly.
The event will date place at a Gala at the Municipal Theatre of Torrevieja, organised by the Department of Old people.
In the previous competition in 2021, 30 people participated and the winners were named:
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.