Cure those wounds from sparring with Bears with these Crypto Bandaids – Youniverze Finance, Polygon, and Litecoin

By EWN • 05 September 2022 • 21:48

The option to engage in cryptocurrency is one of the most well-known and rapidly expanding alternatives for market players to place their money and, hopefully, turn a profit. Many in the global financial sector are intrigued by the prospect of virtual currencies, suggesting that we may be gradually but surely moving forward towards a global digital economy.

As of the writing of this article, there has been a lot of news about the ongoing bear market fall, which has caused a slopey descent for the industry, but some are still holding out hope. There is no such thing as bad price action in the cryptocurrency market, and even a small price shift can open up a ton of buying possibilities for traders.

You can now take advantage of the recent downturns to engage in promising cryptocurrency projects, such as Polygon (MATIC), and Litecoin (LTC).

Additionally, new, promising players like Youniverze Finance (YUNI) have recently emerged and are currently in the presale stage of their development. Despite the adverse market rally, you shouldn’t pass up what looks like good possibilities in the cryptocurrency market.

There are a handful of high prospect tokens to watch out for in the coming months, and we will be treating three of them here.

Youniverze Finance (YUNI)

Youniverze Finance (YUNI) is an initiative focusing on multiple chains. The rising popularity of blockchains has caused several changes and increased demand in the industry. The constant need for a platform that seamlessly hosts interoperability between networks is on-demand.

Now, by establishing connections between several blockchains, Youniverze Finance hopes to mitigate the effects of market fluctuations in cryptocurrencies. Youniverze Finance (YUNI) will also host a local exchange, with the Metaverse playing a vital role in the process.

Benefits and Offers With Youniverze Finance (YUNI)

Despite the current bear market, Youniverze (YUNI) is a solid cryptocurrency option for the long haul. YUNI has announced its presale, and those who invest early will be rewarded handsomely.

Buying the token during the initial presale phase entitles you to a 6% token bonus, among other benefits. Now is the time to take advantage of a fantastic possibility that could pay off handsomely down the road.

Tokenomics Of Youniverze Finance (YUNI)

Youniverze finance (YUNI) tokens are deflationary currencies. With a limited number of tokens capped at 13,000,000 units (13 million) up for circulation. The following is the mode of distribution of the YUNI tokens.

Staking 2,000,000

Reserves 1,000,000

Airdrop 5,000,000

Private Sale 500,000

Presale 2,000,000

Development 500,000

Public Sale 1,000,000

Team 500,000

Liquidity 500,000

Polygon (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) is also focusing its efforts on finding a solution to the problem of congestion in the Ethereum network. Because it is a layer two blockchain, it can assist developers of decentralised applications (DApps) in helping them avoid incurring high gas costs.

The significantly lower costs on the Polygon Network can be paid for with MATIC, the network’s native cryptocurrency. Additionally gaining in popularity are NFTs that are decentralized on the Polygon (MATIC) chain. Since the beginning of 2021, the number of transactions has increased by a factor of 7000%, reaching a peak of 8.9 million in June of that year.

Litecoin (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was developed as a fork of the Bitcoin (BTC) network in the year 2011. It is a decentralized kind of cryptography that works on the peer-to-peer model and facilitates the transfer of financial assets without the intervention of centralized entities.

Even though the cryptocurrency was modeled after Bitcoin (BTC), it is said to be superior in terms of transaction fees and block time. This is although it was developed in the image of Bitcoin.

Litecoin (LTC) has been on the scene for some time but has still retained its position as one of the top crypto projects.

Not just any cryptocurrency, but the ones that are best suited for the job are the ones that can benefit you. After making careful observations, there is a possibility that these three projects might just be what you need to get over this bear market stint and get a headstart in anticipation of the next bull run.

Join Youniverze Here:

Presale: http://join.youniverze.io/

Website: http://youniverze.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/YouniverzeOfficial

Sponsored