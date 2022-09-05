BREAKING: Zaporizhzhia NPP "operating at risk of violating radiation and fire safety standards" Close
By Matthew Roscoe • 05 September 2022 • 13:12

Eminem leads tributes to Pat Stay "one of the best battlers of all time". Image: KOTD/YouTube

MARSHALL MATHERS aka Eminem has paid tribute to battle rapper Pat Stay, the man who was murdered in Nova Scotia, Canada on Sunday, September 4.

Tributes flooded social media following the death of Pat Stay, who was considered one of the best battle rappers of all time, one day after releasing a diss track aimed at supporting Eminem in his ongoing ‘beef’ with rapper, The Game.

Multi-award-winning rapper Eminem wrote: “Hiphop lost one of the best battlers of all time … RIP @patstay .. KINGS NEVER DIE‼️”

According to CBS, the 36-year-old was the victim of a homicide in the early hours of Sunday, September 4 after several reports that someone had been stabbed in downtown Halifax.

The fatal incident happened at 12.36 am (local time) at the 1600 block of Lower Water Street.

No further information has been released at this time and police have called for witnesses to come forward.

Other big names in the rap scene paid tribute to the Nova Scotia rapper.

Drake wrote on Instagram: “RIP to the Sucka Free Boss…” “One of my fav rappers ever.”

“‘I can moonwalk with steel toe boots on’ Rest in peace Pat Stay. Battle Rap icon and king. If u know me u know i always thought he was the best. I’m hurt.” Alchemist said.

NLE Choppa said: “RIP PAT STAY, Praying For The Battle Rap Community 🙏🏽”

WWE legend The Iron Sheik said on Twitter: “PAT STAY GOD BLESS YOU FOREVER BUBBA.”

Another wrestler, Max Caster, wrote: “Rappers die too much… If you’re a wrestling fan, you’ll love Pat Stay’s battles. Look him up on YouTube 🙏 😔”

Justina Valentine wrote: “RIP legendary battle rapper Pat Stay 😢💔🙏🏼”

NoLifeShaq said: “Rip Pat Stay… I just reacted to ya song last night and sent yu the link…WTF I literally just talked to brah 🙏🏾 My condolences to the family 🖤”

Fans paid tribute on Twitter.

“RIP Pat Stay 😔” one person wrote.

Another person said: “Rest Easy @patstay one of the Goated ones 💯”

“PA to the T STAY. Always put a smile on my face. In every battle. I’m tired of giving flowers too late. That being said to all battle rappers, I love you. I appreciate you and the time and work you put in for us. Be great and be safe. R.I.P to PAT STAY. Will surely be missed,” wrote another person.

“R.I.P Pat Stay.. What a legend. So sad 😞” another person on Twitter said.

The day prior to his death, the rapper had just released a new single called ‘(The Game DISS) Pat Stay feat. Kaleb Simmonds – ‘Warm up’ – which took aim at The Game following his controversial diss track against Eminem.

