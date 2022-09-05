‘Expo Costa del Sol 365’ will take place in the Malaga town of Estepona

By Chris King • 05 September 2022 • 3:04

Image of the presentation of the 'Expo Costa del Sol 365'. Credit: @AytoEstepona

The Malaga town of Estepona will host the first edition of the ‘Expo Costa del Sol 365’, an event to promote luxury wellness and healthy tourism.

Begoña Ortiz, the deputy mayor of Estepona Council’s Sociocultural department, accompanied by representatives of Costa del Sol 365, Maria Martin and Ronnie Rodriguez, On Thursday, September 1, presented the Expo Costa del Sol 365-Estepona.

As announced on the Malaga municipality’s official Twitter account, this is a project aimed at promoting luxury ‘Wellness 360º and Healthy Lifestyle’ tourism which is not seasonal. The charity event will be held at the Palacio de Exposiciones y Congresos on September 16, 17, and 18.

Ms Ortiz offered her gratitude for Estepona being chosen to celebrate the first edition of this new fair that is already reaping great interest among companies, investors and the public, and that will have international visibility.

She explained that the Costa del Sol 365 is a valuable showcase at the forefront of non-seasonal luxury tourism. The Councillor also highlighted the commitment of this event, since one of its objectives is social sustainability, inclusion, and equality.

In this first edition, fifty per cent of the income from ticket sales – which have a symbolic and social price of €2 – will go to support the projects of the association ‘Paula y la Fabrica de Marrow’, and the Fundatul Tutelary Foundation.

Maria Martin and Ronnie Rodriguez explained the most relevant details and the novelties of this first edition. As they have stated, it aspires to become the reference in Wellness 360º in southern Europe.

They pointed out that it is a multidisciplinary expo that includes the best and most current concepts and activities in health, spa, hotels, beauty, healthy gastronomy, sports, real estate wellness, and fashion and luxury lifestyle.

The fair will have several different exhibition formats, conference cycles, workshops, numerous exclusive activities, and unique spaces to discover the latest trends in this field. In addition, as complementary activities, a chill-out area will be offered with tastings, healthy cocktails, and DJ music. Children will also be able to enjoy activities including face painting, crafts, magicians and others.

Maria Martin and Ronnie Rodriguez specified that this set of actions that are part of Expo Costa del Sol 365 will highlight the Estepona-Costa del Sol axis, as a great example of social and economic progress. They hope to place Estepona as a complementary tourist destination at the forefront of new trends in Premium tourism of 360º wellness and healthy luxury lifestyle, more sustainable, quality, and non-seasonal, 365 days a year.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.