Footage of mass global protests contradicts Justin Trudeau's "fringe minority" comments Credit: Nancy Beijersbergen/Shutterstock.com

Footage of mass global protests taking place worldwide have contradicted the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau’s comments claiming that protesters were a “fringe minority.”

Justin Trudeau’s comments have been contradicted by video footage of mass global protests that has been shared on Twitter showing the scale of the current escalating tensions worldwide:

“Justin Trudeau called it a “fringe minority”. He was being disingenuous. Mass protests have been happening all over the world as more and more people stand up to their governments.”

To which another user responded: “The big question is, why are’t we?”

According to a new public opinion survey, Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau has apparently lost favour with the Canadian public following a string of high-profile gaffs.

Many Canadians believe that Trudeau lacks integrity according to the survey, with many highlighting his ‘handling of the WE Foundation controversy, the Jody Wilson-Raybould and SNC-Lavalin affair’.

Canada’s Prime Minister’s comments come after mass farmers protests have been seen in the Netherlands due to their outrage over new government regulations that will force them to reduce their nitrogen fertiliser compounds, leading to a reduced number of their livestock, ultimately causing bankruptcy in family-owned businesses.

The farmers protests have since been seen in Poland, Italy, and Spain, after strikes in the Netherlands have led to many supermarkets running out of food, as the anti-government movement continues.

In addition, manufacturing plants across Europe have been forced to close:

“Sweden’s largest tomato grower is being forced to shut down because they cannot afford the electricity prices.”

“500 tons of tomatoes gone. Are you regretting listening to the climate change fanatics yet?”

The rise of gas and electric prices have also seen mass protests with the German ‘Die Linke’ Party calling for people to take to the streets amid Germany’s rising energy prices.

Protesters also gathered outside the energy regulator headquarters in London in a response to the extreme increase in energy prices expected from October, as reported on Saturday, August 27.

