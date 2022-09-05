Four-year-old child dies after swimming pool incident in Almeria town of Nijar

By Chris King • 05 September 2022 • 20:53

Image of an Andalucian Emergency Services helicopter. Credit: [email protected]

A four-year-old child lost his kife after an incident at a farmhouse swimming pool in the Almeria municipality of Nijar.

According to Emergencies 112 Andalucia, a child under five years of age has died this afternoon, Monday, September 5. The incident occurred in a swimming pool in the Almeria municipality of Nijar.

The emergency coordination centre received a call from a member of the public at around 4:50pm requesting medical assistance. They informed 112 that a young child needed help after an incident in the swimming pool of a farmhouse located in the Agua Amarga area of Nijar.

112 immediately deployed patrols from the Guardia Civil to the location, along with a Civil Protection unit from Nijar. A 061 Health Emergency Centre ambulance complete with a medical team was also dispatched, as well as an emergency helicopter.

As reported by a Guardia Civil source, despite the best efforts of the medical professionals to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation manoeuvres on the child, nothing could be done to save his life. The relevant judicial protocol has reportedly been initiated.

___________________________________________________________

