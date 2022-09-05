By Joshua Manning • 05 September 2022 • 13:19

Gazprom extends Russian gas development program days after shutting off Nord stream 1 Credit: rarrarorro/Shutterstock.com

Gazprom has extended its Russian gas development program just days after it announced it was indefinitely closing the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline to Europe, as reported on Monday, September 5.

Gazprom gave an official statement on the extension of its Russian gas development program that read:

“The Tomsk Region Gas Supply and Gasification Development Programme for 2021-2025 was extended.”

“Alexey Miller and Acting Tomsk Region Governor Vladimir Mazur signed an addendum to the existing programme.”

“Gazprom will build four more inter-settlement gas pipelines and distribution networks. They will make it possible to gasify more than 1.3 thousand households and 12 boiler houses in seven settlements in the Asino, Zyryansk, Parabelsk and Tomsk districts.”

“Among the prospective connections is the boiler house of the future inter-university student campus on the left bank of the Tom River in the southern suburbs of Tomsk.”

Gazprom announced that its Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline has been suspended indefinitely due to a reported oil leak, as reported on Friday, September 2, stating:

“On the results of the maintenance of GCU No.24 at Portovaya CS.”

“During routine maintenance works on the Trent 60 gas compressor unit (GCU No.24) of Portovaya CS, performed jointly with representatives of Siemens, oil leakage was detected with an admixture of sealing compound at the terminal connections of cable connections of low and intermediate pressure rotor speed sensors.”

“Oil was detected on the cable connector of the connection plate BPE2, which is part of the motor.”

“Oil was also detected in the area of the cable line in the external terminal box of the GCU’s automatic control system outside the noise-insulating casing.”

“The oil leak detection report was also signed by Siemens representatives.”

