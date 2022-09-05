By Joshua Manning • 05 September 2022 • 7:51

Huge day for Ukraine with 19 Russian tanks destroyed in latest combat losses update Credit: Evgeniyqw/Shutterstock.com

On Monday, September 5, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine published official updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war.

Ukraine’s latest combat losses inflicted on Russian forces were shared on Twitter:

Losses of the invaders, as of today pic.twitter.com/Jya1xWd4cG — ТРУХА⚡️English (@TpyxaNews) September 5, 2022

The number of Russian soldiers killed by Ukraine’s forces now sits at 49,800 after another 300 soldiers were reportedly killed.

In addition Ukraine’s Forces have allegedly destroyed 19 more Russian tanks adding up to a total of 2068 tanks being destroyed since the beginning of the Ukraine-Russia war.

Ukraine also reported the destruction of three Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), 10 artillery system and 29 Armoured Personnel Vehicles.

According to the report by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Russia continues to focus its efforts on establishing full control over the territory of Donetsk oblast, maintaining the captured districts of Kherson, part of Kharkiv, Zaporizhziya, and Mykolaiv oblasts, as well as creating favourable conditions for resuming the offensive, searching for weak points in our defence, trying to improve the tactical position in certain directions.

There is still a threat of massive air and missile strikes on military and critical infrastructure facilities throughout Ukraine.

In the waters of the Black Sea, the carriers of the cruise missiles “Kalibr” are in readiness for the use of missile weapons.

Over the past 24 hours, Russiahas launched 25 missile and more than 22 air strikes against military and civilian targets in Ukraine.

In particular, civil infrastructure was affected in the areas of Kharkiv, Dmytrivka, Kostyantynivka, Zelenopillya, Zaitseve, Kodema, Soledar, Mykolaiv, Voznesensk, Ochakiv, Sukhy Stavok and Bezimenne.

After intensive shelling by the Ukraine Defence Forces of areas where Russia is concentrated in the Kherson region, Russian forces imposed a ban on the movement of local residents.

In particular, people are prohibited from crossing the Dnipro River both by bridges and by watercraft. In case of violation of the ban, Russia threatens to open fire.

Forced mobilization continues in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. In Donetsk, the Russian forces found a “new source” of replenishment of losses in manpower.

So, recently, representatives of the Russian occupation army began to arrive at local hospitals in the city and forcefully “discharge” patients.

Men of military age with various diseases or injuries, including those wounded during hostilities who are undergoing treatment, fall under such an extract.

The news comes after the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine published official updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war, on Friday, September 2.

