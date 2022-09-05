By Anna Ellis • 05 September 2022 • 15:56

La Model: Barcelona's city-centre prison re-opens its doors to visitors. Image: Barcelona Town Hall

La Model opens its doors again and offers free visits for everyone which were previously stopped following the restrictions imposed by Covid.

Welcome to La Model Prison which was built 117 years ago on the outskirts of Barcelona. The city has expanded around it and Barcelona Sants Station, where the train from Madrid pulls in, is right in front.

Moving forward anyone who wants to can freely tour one of the most imposing buildings in Barcelona in the 1900s and visit the most prominent places in the prison, such as the courtyards, the galleries, the cells and the central panopticon.

Visits are available on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays (not holidays), Barcelona Town Hall confirmed on Monday, September 5.

Visitors to the prison only need to approach the building at the corresponding times, without having to reserve entry beforehand.

Opening hours are:

Fridays: between 4:00.PM to 6:00.PM

Saturdays: between 10:00.AM to 2:00.PM and then 4:00.PM to 6:00.PM

Sundays: between 10:00.AM to 2:00.PM

Free visits will not be held on September 11 and 24, December 25, January 1 and 6, April 7 and 9 and June 24, as they are public holidays.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.