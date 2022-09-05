By Matthew Roscoe • 05 September 2022 • 14:27

Liberation Party of New Hampshire sparks outrage with picture of Ukraine's Zelensky as Hitler. Image: Ukraine Gov/Official

THE Liberation Party of New Hampshire has sparked outrage online after they posted a picture of Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky as German dictator Adolf Hitler.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has been compared to Adolf Hitler by the Liberation Party of New Hampshire, in a viral Twitter post that has sparked outrage.

“When you order a Hitler on Wish. Com 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦” the party wrote late on Sunday, September 4.

The post led to hundreds of comments as the party also posted a picture of alleged mainstream media reports regarding Ukraine before its war with Russia.

“We’re indeed living in the dumbest period of human history,” wrote journalist Illia Ponomarenko.

Another wrote: “The libertarian party is simply the Republicans rebranded. Always have been.”

“I think there is reason you get 0 votes and no seats,” said another person.

Peter Jukes said: “Someone someday will explain how Libertarians so quickly become Authoritarians. Always baffled by the ‘leave government out of it’ types who want to the state to interfere in women’s reproductive health and reinstate capital punishment…

“But supporting Putin?”

“US Libertarian Party goes full Kremlin,” said Twitter account Jay in Kyiv.

While another person wrote: “This is insanely antisemitic. His family literally died in the Holocaust.”

Many people on the social media platform noted that they have reported the post in the hope that it would be removed.

With regards to the collage of alleged media reports portraying Ukraine as a “far-right menace”, one person wrote:

“Congratulations! You made a collage of Russian propaganda! I can make you a collage too!”

Another person wrote: “Have they not seen the media coverage of America lately? Proud Boys, Oath keepers, rubbing shoulders with Republicans, KKK, Jan6. No one believes that America is the country of Nazis, we do know a small % of people are. This page has gone full kiss & lick the boots of Putin.”

The controversy comes after Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly rented out his Italian villa in Forte dei Marmi to a Russian woman.

According to the Italian news outlet, Il Tirreno, it is said to be in possession of documents proving that the 54-year-old woman that stayed at Zelensky’s villa was of Russian descent.

In fact, according to the paper, the documents confirm that the woman who stayed in his luxury villa in the VIP town of Versilia was born in the former Soviet Union.

