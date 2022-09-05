Marbella Council puts ‘ambitious’ €3 million road resurfacing project out to tender

He highlighted that the works – whose main objective is increase road safety in the municipality – are scheduled to be carried out in the last quarter of 2022 and the first of 2023. Bids from interested parties may be submitted until September 26.

As announced on its official Twitter account on Tuesday, August 30, Marbella City Council has put out to tender a €3 million road resurfacing project. This plan has been described as the Malaga municipality’s “most ambitious in its history” by Diego Lopez, the city’s works councillor.

“With this programme, we will be able to respond to the deterioration of the pavements, which are aggravated by the large influx of visitors during the summer”, explained Mr Lopez. He pointed out the need to: “carry out periodic actions in this regard to increase the grip, comfort, and safety, and reduce noise on the roads of the municipality”.

“In most cases, the surface – normally exhausted and aged – will be removed by milling to later add a new layer”, Lopez explained. “In the case of requiring a greater action, the road surface will be cleaned up with the contribution of a new base of artificial gravel, before proceeding with the final tarmaccing”.

The Councillor of Works highlighted that the City Council has been carrying out, “important work in this regard to improve the surfaces of the most affected areas”, since the beginning of the legislature.

Since 2019, more than one million euros have been allocated to the asphalting of a total of 127,000m² of surface in the different plans executed. “The maintenance of the city is one of our main missions and the good condition of the roads is essential for the safety of both drivers and pedestrians”, concluded Mr Lopez.

