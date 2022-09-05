By Joshua Manning • 05 September 2022 • 7:34

Nicaragua opens discussions with Russia on MIR card payment system Credit: Andrey_Kuzmin/Shutterstock.com

Nicaragua has stated it is ready to discuss the use of the MIR card payment system with Russia, as reported on Monday, September 5.

According to Nicaragua’s Finance and Public Credit Minister Ivan Acosta, Russia’s MIR card payment system is of interest to the nation. Speaking to news agency TASS at the 7th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) he stated:

“We are now considering different issues on cooperation in finance. I don’t know yet how the Mir card functions. We are considering these issues.”

“We are open to different options for banking and financial exchange,” he stated speaking on Nicaragua’s readiness to begin using Russia’s Mir card.

The VII Eastern Economic Forum is currently taking place in Vladivostok from September, 5 to 8, the main theme of the forum is “Towards a multi-polar world”.

The forum is organised by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the general information partner and the official photo-hosting agency for the event.

After financial sanctions on Russia in 2014, the National Payment Card System (NSPK) was created in July, 2014.

This was done to allow Russian cardholders and merchants the ability to once again transact with international card networks.

In December 2015, NSPK developed the commercial agreement and technical infrastructure to allow MIR (a local payment card in Russia which is sponsored by the government) to be accepted by ATM and POS.

