BREAKING: Liz Truss has been named as the UK's next Prime Minister Close
Trending:

One of Real Madrid’s top players receives his Spanish passport after transfer market closes

By Matthew Roscoe • 05 September 2022 • 16:17

One of Real Madrid's top players receives his Spanish passport after transfer market closes. Image: A.RICARDO/Shutterstock.com

ONE of Real Madrid’s best players received his Spanish passport, one day after the closure of the transfer market.

Vinícius Junior, Real Madrid’s Brazilian forward, received his Spanish passport, one day after the transfer market closed in Spain, according to reports on Monday, September 5.

The club wrote: “Real Madrid CF announces that our Brazilian player Vinicius Junior swore an oath of allegiance to the Spanish Constitution on Friday 2 September thereby, acquiring Spanish nationality from that moment onwards.”

As noted by football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, this is significant news for the Spanish giants as they now have one non-EU spot free on the market.

Romano noted that a deal for then-Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus collapsed in June because of that issue.

Jesus later joined early Premier League leaders Arsenal, who lost to Manchester United on Sunday, September 4.

People on social media reacted to the news.

One person wrote on Twitter: “What a coincidence that apart from the fact that it took so long, this happened after the closing of the transfer market and not before. In short, they are still good news that in the future it can come in handy when planning the workforce. Let’s go!”

Another wrote: “Nationality a few days after closing the market… They will think we are fools..”

Another person said: “When the market has closed. Thanks anyway… that country against Real Madrid is a joke.”

“Free passage for Bellingham…and Endrick. Two Real Madrid targets for 2023 and 2024. Rodrygo and Militao are on track for dual nationality in the coming months,” another person wrote.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Matthew Roscoe

Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading