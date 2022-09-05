By Matthew Roscoe • 05 September 2022 • 16:17

One of Real Madrid's top players receives his Spanish passport after transfer market closes. Image: A.RICARDO/Shutterstock.com

ONE of Real Madrid’s best players received his Spanish passport, one day after the closure of the transfer market.

Vinícius Junior, Real Madrid’s Brazilian forward, received his Spanish passport, one day after the transfer market closed in Spain, according to reports on Monday, September 5.

The club wrote: “Real Madrid CF announces that our Brazilian player Vinicius Junior swore an oath of allegiance to the Spanish Constitution on Friday 2 September thereby, acquiring Spanish nationality from that moment onwards.”

As noted by football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, this is significant news for the Spanish giants as they now have one non-EU spot free on the market.

Romano noted that a deal for then-Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus collapsed in June because of that issue.

Official. Vinícius Junior has received Spanish passport, one day after the closure of transfer market. 🚨⚪️ #RealMadrid Important news for Real Madrid as they now have one non-EU spot free on the market — Gabriel Jesus deal collapsed in June because of that issue. pic.twitter.com/VQlMAhq3dy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 5, 2022

Jesus later joined early Premier League leaders Arsenal, who lost to Manchester United on Sunday, September 4.

People on social media reacted to the news.

One person wrote on Twitter: “What a coincidence that apart from the fact that it took so long, this happened after the closing of the transfer market and not before. In short, they are still good news that in the future it can come in handy when planning the workforce. Let’s go!”

Que casualidad que a parte de que haya tardado tanto, esto haya pasado tras el cierre del mercado de fichajes y no antes. En fin, no dejan de ser buenas noticias que de cara a un futuro nos puede venir de maravillas a la hora planificar la plantilla. ¡Vamos! O' Rei Vini. 🇧🇷🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/ed0doXmb4r — Sergio García™ 🍿 (@zSergiioG) September 5, 2022

Another wrote: “Nationality a few days after closing the market… They will think we are fools..”

Nacionalidad unos días después de cerrar el mercado… Pensaran que somos tontos.. — REIMILITÃO (@reimilitao) September 5, 2022

Another person said: “When the market has closed. Thanks anyway… that country against Real Madrid is a joke.”

Cuando ya ha cerrado el mercado. Igual Gracias… lo de ese país contra el Real Madrid es de coña https://t.co/6GiOMzE170 — Alexxxxx (@RMFem_HD) September 5, 2022

“Free passage for Bellingham…and Endrick. Two Real Madrid targets for 2023 and 2024. Rodrygo and Militao are on track for dual nationality in the coming months,” another person wrote.

Via libre para Bellingham…y Endrick. Dos objetivos del Real Madrid para 2023 y 2024. Rodrygo y Militao estan en el camino para tener la doble nacionalidad en proximos meses. https://t.co/RrxmhJdbnZ — La Saeta Rubia (@LSR_RM) September 5, 2022

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.