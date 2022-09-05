Spain steps down from Mister Global title and passes it on to Vietnam

By Anna Ellis • 05 September 2022 • 17:56

Mister Global 2021, Miguel Angel Lucas Carrasco, from Spain has stepped down from his title. Image: Miguel Angel Lucas Carrasco/Facebook

Mister Global winner 2021, Miguel Angel Lucas Carrasco, from Spain has stepped down from his title and duties, and First Runner-up Danh Chieu Linh of Vietnam will assume the title.

Mister Global Pageant is considered the epitome of international male pageants. Similar to female beauty pageants, this event is made up of several different events.

Mister Global announced the news on Monday, September 5, on Instagram in a post that read:

“We are so sad to announce that Miguel Angel Lucas Carrasco has to relinquish his title due to personal reasons that make him unable to fulfil his duties as Mister Global such as travelling to countries for charitable events and inspiring the younger generation.”

The post continued: “Mister Global title comes with responsibility, it is hard to win the title but it is even harder to keep the title.”

“We will always remember him as the same Miguel Angel Lucas Carrasco who won the title on the night of March 15 2021 in Maha Sarakham Province, Thailand.”

“We wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida de Mister Global (@officialmisterglobal)





