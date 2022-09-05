Spain’s vice president seeks to fix the price of basic foods

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 05 September 2022 • 19:49

Spain’s Vice President Yolanda Diaz is seeking to broker an agreement between consumer associations and food distributors that will result in basic food prices being fixed.

Speaking on Monday, September 5 she said: “Food is being a huge problem for our country today.” Although this falls outside of the labour minister’s area of responsibility she feels strongly enough about the issue to tackle it.

What she would like to see is an agreement to fix the price on 20 or 30 staple food products, which she says increase in price significantly between the farm and the store. Using the example of oranges, she says that a farmer gets 15 cents for a kilo of oranges but you will have to pay at least €1.40 in the store.

That mark up of around 80o per cent she says is unacceptable and puts some of these foods outside the affordability of poorer people.

Working with the Minister of Consumption, Alberto Garzón, she wants to establish a “basic shopping basket” that is made up of healthy staple foods and which is kept at an affordable price.

What Diaz isn’t looking for is a legal solution, but rather an agreement that works for all parties.

Some experts believe that Diaz is naïve and does not understand why the pricing is as it is, with no one in the food chain getting rich at someone else’s expense.

They say food prices are rising due the cost of inputs and there is little they can do to stem the increases. Supermarkets are however, keen to have the discussion as they believe something needs to be done.

What can be done remains to be seen, but for all the accusations of naivety Spain’s vice president is right to seek solutions to reduce basic food inflation.

