The death toll on Spanish roads rose over the summer

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 05 September 2022 • 15:18

Car accident - Image Ruben Gutierrez Ferrer / Shutterstock.com

The death toll on Spanish roads rose by more than 17 per cent this summer according to the DGT.

The figures released on Monday, September 5 show that 225 people died on the roads over the summer up from the previous year when 191 lost their lives on the roads.

July and August are typically busy periods on Spain’s roads as people head off on their summer holidays or take time off to enjoy some sightseeing or a little rest.

This year was no different, with more than 93.5 million journeys recorded by the DGT. That number includes nearly 625,000 vehicles that crossed into Spain and more than 270,000 that travelled through Spain to reach Portugal.

Although authorities stepped up surveillance, the number of fatal accidents increased rising nearly five per cent higher than pre-pandemic levels.

The figures are according to the Minister of the Interior Fernando Grande-Marlaska, bad news. He said: “A single death on the road is a price that we cannot and must not assume.”

Single lane roads, those with one lane of traffic travelling in each direction, remain the area in which most fatal accidents take place with three out of four deaths occurring on such roads. The remaining deaths occurred on highways and expressways.

Despite efforts to raise awareness of vulnerable road users, 41 per cent of those who lost their lives came from this category. The number of motorcyclists who lost their lives was down overall, although the number remains high at 58. Typically motorcycle accidents happen on the weekends and on single-lane roads, with the average age of those who lost their lives between 35 and 44.

19 pedestrians lost their lives on the roads with 15 dying in nighttime accidents. 11 of those were not wearing reflective clothing.

Perhaps the most disturbing figure is that 22 per cent of those who lost their lives in vehicles, were not wearing a seat belt. These are compulsory for all vehicle occupants throughout Spain.

#BalanceVerano2022 #DGT Entre julio y agosto, 225 personas han fallecido en 211 siniestros mortales:

👉Julio: 128 víctimas

👉Agosto: 97 víctimas 📍3 de cada 4 fallecidos fue en #CtraConvencional

📍El 41% de las víctimas (78) eran usuarios vulnerables

📍El 22% no usaba #cinturón pic.twitter.com/MrDYgj9FpN — Dir. Gral. Tráfico (@DGTes) September 5, 2022

The government will be saddened to hear that the death toll on Spanish roads rose over the summer, with new laws having been brought in earlier in the year to try and reduce the death toll.

