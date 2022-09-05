The Marbella International Music Festival Contest takes place all this week

As reported by Marbella Council on its Twitter account, Korean soloist Minsung Lee won the first prize of the winners in the VII edition of the Marbella International Music Festival Contest on Saturday, September 3.

The event was held in the Jose Pernia Calderon auditorium and the cultural venue saw a big crowd of attendees. Second and third place in the competition fell, respectively, to the Korean Hanna Jang and the Russian Simon Karakulidi.

Carmen Diaz, the general director of Culture handed out the awards, including a special winner’s prize chosen by the public, which went to Hanna Jang.

This prestigious event continues on Sunday, September 4, with participants in the international masterclass. On Monday, September 5, it will be the turn – at the Buchinger Wilhelmi Clinic – of the German, Sven Bauer. He is a chamber musician and the winner of numerous music competitions all the world.

On Tuesday, Minsung Lee’s performance will take place at 7pm, at the Manuel Carra Professional Conservatory in Malaga.