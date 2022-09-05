By Joshua Manning • 05 September 2022 • 15:27

This Morning sparks online outrage for offering to pay energy bills in competition prize Credit: Twitter @scottygb

This Morning has sparked online outrage after offering to pay energy bills as a competition prize amid the ongoing cost of living crisis, as reported on Monday, September 5.

This Morning’s “dystopian” offer to pay energy bills as a competition prize was criticised by TV critic and broadcaster Scott Bryan who took to Twitter to post:

“#ThisMorning has turned completely dystopian and Black Mirror by offering to pay energy bills as a competition prize.”

“To which another user responded: “We are absolutely so f****d. This is appalling, people who earn obscene amounts of money using people’s real fears as entertainment. It’s gone beyond the point of being tone deaf, it’s disgusting.”

We are absolutely so f*cked. This is appalling, people who earn obscene amounts of money using people’s real fears as entertainment. It’s gone beyond the point of being tone deaf, it’s disgusting. — Zarina Kapasi (@RecoveringCynic) September 5, 2022

One Twitter user responded:

“Next up, Gino D’acampo gives us some inspiration on what to make with cold cans of spaghetti hoops and Dr Hilary will be on later for some helpful advice on avoiding rickets. See you after the break”

To which another user replied: “Did Gino do this?😂😂”

Did Gino do this?😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Tv7AKYdbZS — Dave ♿️ Esq (@DaveyBoi73) September 5, 2022

Two further users debated:

“As Dean pointed out, having your mortgage paid has been a prize for decades. So has winning your food shopping for a year or countless other cost-of-living prizes. Nothing new here, and it is free to play. What’s your problem?”

“That was usually seen as a spectacle of a prize to legitimise the unrealistic odds of playing a randomised game.”

“It’s not the same as capitalising on a current economic crisis that’s plunging millions of people into hardship.”

“Why would you want people to believe it’s the same?”

That was usually seen as a spectacle of a prize to legitimise the unrealistic odds of playing a randomised game. It’s not the same as capitalising on a current economic crisis that’s plunging millions of people into hardship. Why would you want people to believe it’s the same? — •Xuest* (@TheXuestLove) September 5, 2022

Another Twitter user posted:

“I think the craziest bit about this is they used to pay your mortgage for a year but they can only pay your energy bills for 4 months!”

To which another responded:

“Wow that’s absolutely mental 😂😂”

Wow that's absolutely mental 😂😂 — Andy Smith (@Andaaii) September 5, 2022

The news follows reports of the UK set to introduce a £2 single ticket bus fare cap to combat cost of living crisis currently affecting the nation, as reported on Monday, September 5.

