Traditional weather forecasters say Spain is in for a wet 2023

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 05 September 2022 • 16:12

Wilting grape vines - Somogyi Laszlo / Shutterstock.com

Traditional weather forecasters, cabañuelas or cavanuelas, are forecasting a wet Spain in 2023 using prediction methods that date back many centuries.

According to news site ElPeriodico on Monday, September 5, these traditional weather forecasters use the knowledge that has been passed down the generations to predict the weather.

They have been taught how to read the sky to make predictions about rainfall patterns, and they say the rains are coming. But will they be right with the low rainfall of 2022 decimating crop yields.

In times of drought those whose livelihood is dependent on the rain look to all sources for some guidance on what is to come, resulting in demand for these weathermen.

Like those elsewhere in the world they look to the skies, the clouds and the winds, and to the behaviour of animals and the environment around them for the signs.

Typically these forecasters work with short forecasts, usually a fortnight. However, many of these forecasters are now looking further ahead as farmers and others look for positive signs.

According to those spoken to by ElPeriodico, the rains will come early this year and will be generous. They will also be accompanies by cold weather and snowfalls last seen years ago.

The rains will be such that reservoirs will once again fill and farms will produce abundant crops, but that spring will once again bring the heat. As much as they predict good winter rainfall across the country, they are also predicting another summer like this one – hot and dry.

For most of these forecasters, it is not about getting it right all the time but most of the time. Let’s hope that the traditional weather forecasters do get it right this time.

