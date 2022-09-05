Ukraine’s Security Service carries out raids in Uman on eve of Rosh Hashanah

By Matthew Roscoe • 05 September 2022 • 17:39

UKRAINE’S Security Service (SBU) conducted a series of anti-terrorist operations in Uman, Cherkasy region, ahead of the Rosh Hashanah holiday and the arrival of a large number of pilgrims.

According to the SBU, these activities ahead of the Rosh Hashanah holiday in Uman are aimed at enhancing security and responding quickly to possible threats.

“Regional units of the SBU, the National Police, the National Guard, the DSNS and other bodies are involved in counter-diversionary activities,” it noted.

“Comprehensive training exercises were held on the territory of the non-disaster site at the Rabbi Nachman Historical and Cultural Center to test the protection of the pilgrimage site.

In pictures released by the Ukrainian Security Service, the SBU special forces simulated the situation and carried out an assault using the alpinist detachment, detained a suspected “terrorist group” and discharged the proxies.

It added: “However, despite all the security measures in place, the SBU and the National Police recommend that Hasidic pilgrims desist this year from travelling to Ukraine for the Rosh Hashanah celebrations.

“This is due to the fact that Russia may use the visit and the mass gathering of pilgrims for provocations.”

