By Chris King • 05 September 2022 • 23:40

Fourth suspect arrested in connection with murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Merseyside Police have arrested a fourth person in connection with the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

Monday, September 5 at 11:40pm

Merseyside Police have arrested a fourth person in connection with the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel. According to Sky News, a 34-year-old man was detained late on Sunday, September 4. The suspect was taken into custody for questioning after being arrested on the M42 in the Midlands. He is suspected of assisting an offender.

Meanwhile, the force has requested and been granted an extra 36 hours to continue with their questioning of the three suspects who were already in custody. They include a 34-year-old man who is being held on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

A 29-year-old man and another 41-year-old man are being questioned on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Monday, September 5 at 00:14am

Merseyside Police detectives hunting the killer of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel announced that a 34-year-old man was arrested early this morning, Sunday, September 4. He has been detained on suspicion of murder and attempted murder they confirmed, as reported by news.sky.com.

The suspect is being questioned by the police and remains in custody. Another man, a 41-year-old from the Knowsley district of Liverpool, was also taken into custody on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both men were reportedly arrested in the Runcorn area of the city.

A 29-year-old was also arrested later today on suspicion of assisting an offender. He remains in custody, where detectives are questioning him. This third arrest came after warrants were executed by police officers at two different homes in Liverpool.

Nine-year-old Olivia tragically died after being shot by a gunman on Monday, August 22. The incident occurred when convicted burglar Joseph Nee was chased into a property in Liverpool’s Dovecot area. A post-mortem examination established that Olivia died as the result of a gunshot wound to her chest. Olivia’s mother Cheryl was also injured in the incident.

“I continue to urge anyone who has information that can help our investigation into Olivia’s tragic murder to please come forward so we can bring those responsible to justice”, said Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen, who is leading the murder investigation.

Offering the first update on the case, DCS Kameen continued: “A number of people have been arrested in respect of this investigation. However, we still need the public’s help in ensuring that we can build a strong evidential picture so justice is served for Olivia and her family”.