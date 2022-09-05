By Joshua Manning • 05 September 2022 • 8:25

WATCH: Massive 6.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Luding in southeast China Credit: Twitter @PeoplesDailyapp

A huge 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit China’s Luding County, on Monday, September 5.

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake rocked China’s Luding County at around 12.52.pm local time on Monday, September 5.

It is currently unclear whether there have been any injuries as a result of the earthquake.

Many took to Twitter to share the news and to post footage of the incident:

“#UPDATE Five-hundred-thirty firefighters have been dispatched to Luding county in Southwest China’s Sichuan Province for rescue work after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck on Monday.”

“A magnitude-6.8# earthquake struck Luding County in Garze Tibet Autonomous Prefecture of Southwest China’s Sichuan Province on Monday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).”

#UPDATE Five-hundred-thirty firefighters have been dispatched to Luding county in Southwest China’s Sichuan Province for rescue work after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck on Monday. https://t.co/rOXjPrAe4d pic.twitter.com/UOY4zeUZzs — People's Daily app (@PeoplesDailyapp) September 5, 2022

“A strong tremor of magnitude 6.8 hit China🇨🇳 at 12:52 local time (04:52 UTC), with epicentre in Luding County, Ganzi Prefecture, Sichuan, at a depth of 16 km. Possible effects on people and infrastructure.”

“Data from CENC and USGS”

Un fuerte temblor de magnitud 6.8 afectó China🇨🇳 a las 12:52 hora local (04:52 UTC), con epicentro en el Condado de Luding, Prefectura de Ganzi, Sichuan, a una profundidad de 16 km. Posibles afectaciones a personas e infraestructura. Datos de CENC y USGS: https://t.co/53rL9mLN3p pic.twitter.com/r34cQteu4G — Tweet Quake (@tweet_quake) September 5, 2022

“🇨🇳CHINA”

“🚨| LATEST: A 6.8 magnitude earthquake has just struck Luding County, Sichuan Province, southwest China, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC).”

🇨🇳CHINA 🚨| ÚLTIMA HORA: Un terremoto de magnitud 6,8 ​​acaba de sacudir el condado de Luding, en la provincia de Sichuan, suroeste de China, según el Centro de Redes de Terremotos de China (CENC). pic.twitter.com/a8Pm1Sk68D — Noticias 507 y El Mundo (@agrimensuraferg) September 5, 2022

“#China:An earthquake of 6.8 magnitude occurred in Luding Country, Ganzi Prefecture Sichuan, China at about 12:52 PM local time on 05 September. More details awaiting….”

#China:An earthquake of 6.8 magnitude occurred in Luding Country, Ganzi Prefecture Sichuan, China at about 12:52 PM local time on 05 September.

More details awaiting….https://t.co/pYVoVTz0ot — Wᵒˡᵛᵉʳᶤᶰᵉ Uᵖᵈᵃᵗᵉˢ𖤐 (@W0lverineupdate) September 5, 2022

#China:An earthquake of 6.8 magnitude occurred in Luding Country, Ganzi Prefecture Sichuan, China at about 12:52 PM local time on 05 September.

More details awaiting….https://t.co/jZmqEHyY62 — Wᵒˡᵛᵉʳᶤᶰᵉ Uᵖᵈᵃᵗᵉˢ𖤐 (@W0lverineupdate) September 5, 2022

A Chinese government official tweeted:

“A 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Luding County, southwest China’s Sichuan Province, at 12:52 p.m. Monday Beijing Time.”

“A resident in Chengdu recorded the TV early warning. Chengdu is about 226 kilometers away from the epicenter of the Luding earthquake.”

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, at 12:52 p.m. Monday Beijing Time. A resident in Chengdu recorded the TV early warning. Chengdu is about 226 kilometers away from the epicenter of the Luding earthquake.pic.twitter.com/hPou1FNlxl — Zhang Meifang张美芳 (@CGMeifangZhang) September 5, 2022

The news of the earthquake in China follows reports of the National Geographic Institute, stating that the Alicante province in the Valencian Community recorded three earthquakes in less than 24 hours over the weekend of August 28.

It was revealed that three almost consecutive earthquakes occurred on Sunday, August 28 and shook the regions of l’Alcoià and Alto Vinalopó during the early afternoon.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.