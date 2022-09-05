Russia claims over 50 Pentagon-controlled biological laboratories are located near its borders Close
By Joshua Manning • 05 September 2022 • 8:25

WATCH: Massive 6.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Luding in southeast China Credit: Twitter @PeoplesDailyapp

A huge 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit China’s Luding County, on Monday, September 5.

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake rocked China’s Luding County at around 12.52.pm local time on Monday, September 5.

It is currently unclear whether there have been any injuries as a result of the earthquake.

Many took to Twitter to share the news and to post footage of the incident:

“#UPDATE Five-hundred-thirty firefighters have been dispatched to Luding county in Southwest China’s Sichuan Province for rescue work after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck on Monday.”

“A magnitude-6.8# earthquake struck Luding County in Garze Tibet Autonomous Prefecture of Southwest China’s Sichuan Province on Monday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).”

“A strong tremor of magnitude 6.8 hit China🇨🇳 at 12:52 local time (04:52 UTC), with epicentre in Luding County, Ganzi Prefecture, Sichuan, at a depth of 16 km. Possible effects on people and infrastructure.”

“Data from CENC and USGS”

 

“🇨🇳CHINA”

“🚨| LATEST: A 6.8 magnitude earthquake has just struck Luding County, Sichuan Province, southwest China, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC).”

“#China:An earthquake of 6.8 magnitude occurred in Luding Country, Ganzi Prefecture Sichuan, China at about 12:52 PM local time on 05 September. More details awaiting….”

A Chinese government official tweeted:

“A 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Luding County, southwest China’s Sichuan Province, at 12:52 p.m. Monday Beijing Time.”

“A resident in Chengdu recorded the TV early warning. Chengdu is about 226 kilometers away from the epicenter of the Luding earthquake.”

The news of the earthquake in China follows reports of  the National Geographic Institute, stating that the Alicante province in the Valencian Community recorded three earthquakes in less than 24 hours over the weekend of August 28.

It was revealed that three almost consecutive earthquakes occurred on Sunday, August 28 and shook the regions of l’Alcoià and Alto Vinalopó during the early afternoon.

