By Joshua Manning • 05 September 2022 • 10:18

WATCH: Russian destroyer Marshal Shaposhnikov practices submarine destruction and artillery firing Credit: Twitter @tass_agency

The Russian destroyer Marshal Shaposhnikov has practiced the destruction of submarines and carried out artillery firing as part of the Vostok-2022 strategic exercise, as reported on Monday, September 5.

Video footage of the Russian destroyer Marshal Shaposnikov carrying out the “destruction of submarines” was shared on Twitter by Russian news agency TASS:

Фрегат Тихоокеанского флота "Маршал Шапошников" отработал уничтожение подводной лодки и провел артиллерийские стрельбы в рамках стратегических учений "Восток-2022", сообщили в пресс-службе Восточного военного округа по ТОФ:https://t.co/uEYbSahpJ0 Видео: Минобороны России/ТАСС pic.twitter.com/JUOPVubGny — ТАСС (@tass_agency) September 5, 2022

The frigate’s entry into the exercise area, Peter the Great Bay, was reportedly ensured by two base minesweepers BT-215 and BT-325, whose task was to clear the passage from possible sea mines.

When the Marshal Shaposhnikov was crossing an area with a high mine threat, the ship detected and destroyed a sea mine dummy with fire from a 30-mm AK-630 automatic gunnery unit.

According to the plan of the exercise, the frigate’s hydroacoustics detected a submarine of a simulated enemy on the border of Russian territorial waters.

“A Ka-27PL helicopter of the TNF naval aviation was lifted off the frigate to locate and identify the submarine. After detecting the submarine and its refusal to surface, a bomb attack was carried out in the area where the submarine was located from the RBU-6000 rocket launcher,” the press service said.

According to the navy, in the next stage of practical actions, the crew of the frigate, in cooperation with two missile boats R-20 and R-24, engaged in a naval battle with the ships of the conventional enemy.

The naval towed target shield was fired from an advanced 100-mm universal shipboard artillery unit A-190. This artillery system ensures the effective destruction of air, sea and coastal targets.

“In the course of solving the tasks of repulsion of an air attack of a conventional enemy to hit the simulated air targets, the frigate comprehensively used artillery systems A-190 and AK-630, and also carried out the placement of active electronic jamming,” the press service of the Pacific Fleet said.

“Preventive grenade launches using portable and stationary anti-subversive grenade launchers were conducted to eliminate the possibility of the frigate being attacked by swimmers from underwater,” the fleet said.

Russia’s warships of the Pacific Fleet began deployment at sea as part of the Vostok-2022 strategic command post exercise, as reported by the Russian Ministry of Defence on Thursday, September 1.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.